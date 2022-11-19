Williamsville knocks off Tolono Unity 12-7

Williamsville survived Tolono Unity in a 12-7 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Williamsville High on November 19 in Illinois football action.
Tolono Unity authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Williamsville at the end of the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
The scoreboard showed Tolono Unity with a 7-6 lead over Williamsville heading into the third quarter.
It took a 6-0 rally, but the Bullets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
