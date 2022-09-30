Williamsville makes New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op walk the plank 48-14

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Williamsville did exactly that with a 48-14 win against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Williamsville opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op through the first quarter.

Williamsville pulled to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.