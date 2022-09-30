Williamsville makes New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op walk the plank 48-14

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Williamsville did exactly that with a 48-14 win against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on September 30 in Illinois football action.
Williamsville opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op through the first quarter.
Williamsville pulled to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 16, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op squared off with Pittsfield in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.