Williamsville plants its flag on New Berlin 50-25

Williamsville broke out to an early lead and topped New Berlin 50-25 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

The first quarter gave the Bullets a 34-7 lead over the Pretzels.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 34-7 halftime score.

The Bullets stomped on in front of the Pretzels 42-14 going into the fourth quarter.

