 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsville plants its flag on New Berlin 50-25

  • 0

Williamsville broke out to an early lead and topped New Berlin 50-25 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

The first quarter gave the Bullets a 34-7 lead over the Pretzels.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 34-7 halftime score.

The Bullets stomped on in front of the Pretzels 42-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , New Berlin squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News