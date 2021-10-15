Williamsville plants its flag on New Berlin 50-25

Williamsville broke out to an early lead and topped New Berlin 50-25 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
The first quarter gave the Bullets a 34-7 lead over the Pretzels.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 34-7 halftime score.
The Bullets stomped on in front of the Pretzels 42-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 1 , New Berlin squared up on Pittsfield in a football game .
