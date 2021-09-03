Williamsville pockets solid victory over Athens 28-21

Williamsville knocked off Athens 28-21 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The Bullets fended off the Warriors' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

The Bullets took control in the third quarter with a 28-14 advantage over the Warriors.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Williamsville jumped in front of Athens 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

