Williamsville pockets solid victory over Athens 28-21

Williamsville knocked off Athens 28-21 on September 3 in Illinois football action.
The Bullets fended off the Warriors' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
The Bullets took control in the third quarter with a 28-14 advantage over the Warriors.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Williamsville jumped in front of Athens 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.