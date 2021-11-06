 Skip to main content
Williamsville posts win at Fairfield's expense 35-16

Williamsville handed Fairfield a tough 35-16 loss in Illinois high school football on November 6.

The Bullets pulled ahead in front of the Mules 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Williamsville's offense darted to a 21-8 lead over Fairfield at halftime.

Williamsville's force showed as it carried a 29-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

