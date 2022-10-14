Williamsville shoots past Pleasant Plains with early burst 42-6

Williamsville stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 42-6 victory over Pleasant Plains on October 14 in Illinois football.

Williamsville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Bullets' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bullets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.