Williamsville soars over Beardstown 43-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Williamsville's 43-22 throttling of Beardstown on October 30 in Illinois football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Bullets and the Tigers settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Bullets' offense darted to a 21-15 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

The Bullets' edge showed as they carried a 29-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

