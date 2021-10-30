Williamsville soars over Beardstown 43-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Williamsville's 43-22 throttling of Beardstown on October 30 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 15 , Williamsville squared up on New Berlin in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Bullets and the Tigers settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Bullets' offense darted to a 21-15 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
The Bullets' edge showed as they carried a 29-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
