Williamsville spins away from trouble to top Carlinville 48-20

It started as a hard day's night but Williamsville banded together to spring past Carlinville 48-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Carlinville authored a promising start, taking a 13-6 advantage over Williamsville at the end of the first quarter.

The Bullets' offense darted in front for a 27-13 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Carlinville showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 33-20.

The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-0 points differential.