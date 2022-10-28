Williamsville spins away from trouble to top Carlinville 48-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It started as a hard day's night but Williamsville banded together to spring past Carlinville 48-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Carlinville authored a promising start, taking a 13-6 advantage over Williamsville at the end of the first quarter.

The Bullets' offense darted in front for a 27-13 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Carlinville showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 33-20.

The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-0 points differential.

Recently on October 14, Williamsville squared off with Pleasant Plains in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

