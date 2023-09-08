Williamsville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-13 win over Pittsfield in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 28-0 lead over Pittsfield.

The Bullets registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Saukees.

Williamsville breathed fire to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saukees rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bullets prevailed.

