Wilmette Loyola finds its footing in victory over Rochester 56-7

Wilmette Loyola left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rochester 56-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Ramblers' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wilmette Loyola's offense thundered to a 35-7 lead over Rochester at the intermission.
Wilmette Loyola opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.
