Winning recipe: Carthage Illini West broils Havana 20-6

Carthage Illini West collected a 20-6 victory over Havana in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

Carthage Illini West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-6 lead over Havana.

An intermission tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

