Winning recipe: Tuscola broils Arcola 20-7

Tuscola handed Arcola a tough 20-7 loss in Illinois high school football on August 27.
Tuscola stomped on to a 20-0 bulge over Arcola as the fourth quarter began.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 13-0 at intermission.
The first quarter gave Tuscola a 13-0 lead over Arcola.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.