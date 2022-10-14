Zoom: Bloomington leaves Champaign Central in its wake 31-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bloomington broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-7 explosion on Champaign Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
In recent action on September 30, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central took on Peoria Notre Dame on September 30 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.