Central Illinois Conference members vote to remove St. Teresa following the 2022-23 season

DECATUR — Central Illinois Conference members voted to remove St. Teresa from the conference at a special CIC principals' meeting on Monday.

Voting in favor of the measure were Central A&M, Shelbyville, Meridian, Tuscola, Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton. St. Teresa voted against it and Sullivan abstained from the vote.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce St. Teresa has been removed from the CIC conference by a 6-1 vote," St. Teresa principal Larry Daly said in a statement released after the meeting.

In a counterproposal sent by St. Teresa administration, the Bulldogs would leave the conference in football competition but remain in other sports. That proposal did not receive a "second" from another CIC school and was not voted on during Monday's meeting.

The changes will take effect following the 2022-23 school year and the Bulldogs are pursuing other conference options.

"We are going to assume that we are independent looking forward and we will try to schedule the best we can," St. Teresa athletic director Todd Vohland said. "We will hope and reach out to some conferences and hope that someone would have an opening and possibly take us in. We know that is a tough hill to climb."

In the removal motion put forward by Shelbyville principal Kyle Ladd, the justification for St. T's removal was that there would be stability to the current membership and the conference would become more attractive for other schools to join.

Vohland said he doesn't believe that is the complete picture.

"It is sad and it is a little bit mystifying," Vohland said. "I don't believe we are being told the whole truth. (The other member schools) won't say the quiet parts out loud. It is frustrating.

"If it was truly about getting more teams and we are a stumbling block to that, than why haven't they been able to cobble up more schools for another conference? I think those things speak volumes.

"If they have come out tomorrow and have three schools joining them, God bless them, but right now it doesn't look that way."

Messages and calls to CIC members schools who voted for the removal were not returned on Monday.

Vohland stressed that St. Teresa has done nothing wrong to warrant the removal.

"I can tell you that we have done nothing illegal," he said. "We still want to be a part of the CIC and we have done nothing wrong. You see a school being voted out of a conference and people assume that we have done something wrong. We haven't."

Since the CIC formed out of the ashes of the Okaw Valley Conference in 2014, the Bulldogs were 50-5 in conference football games, with three losses to Tuscola, one loss to Shelbyville and one loss to Central A&M. St. Teresa has never lost to Meridian, Sullivan-Okaw Valley, Warrensburg-Latham or Clinton in a CIC football games.

Since 2014, St. T has three CIC football championships (and one shared with Central A&M from the shortened six-game season in 2020), Tuscola has three conference titles and Central A&M has one.

Sullivan also leaving CIC

In a statement released by the CIC, the conference announced that Sullivan would be withdrawing from the conference beginning at the end of the 2022-23 season. In its current configuration, that would leave six schools in the CIC.

“This was not an easy decision. The member schools have nothing but the highest respect for the leadership at Sullivan and St. Teresa," the CIC's statement said.

Sullivan will be moving to the Lincoln Prairie Conference, athletic director Ryan Aikman said.

"Recently, Sullivan High School accepted an invitation to join the Lincoln Prairie Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Given the current dynamics of the Central Illinois Conference, we felt the Lincoln Prairie Conference was not only a more stable option but a better overall fit for all of our athletics programs," Aikman said.

