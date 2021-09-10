 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 3

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Apollo

Effingham at Charleston

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour

Taylorville at Mattoon

Big 12

Bloomington at Peoria Manual

Normal West at Champaign Centennial

Peoria at Danville

Richwoods at Normal Community

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, canceled

Central Illinois

Shelbyville at Clinton

Central A&M at St. Teresa

Meridian at Warrensburg-Latham

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood at Jacksonville

Eisenhower at Springfield, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Springfield Southeast 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit

Normal University at Springfield Lanphier

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Rochester

Heart of Illinois (crossover games)

Downs Tri-Valley at Ridgeview

El Paso-Gridley at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Eureka at Heyworth

Ottawa Marquette at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Fisher at Fieldcrest

LeRoy at Tremont

Illini Prairie

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Central Catholic

Tolono Unity at Chillicothe IVC

Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello at Olympia

Rantoul at Pontiac

Lincoln Prairie

Tri-County at Arcola

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Argenta-Oreana

Cumberland at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Villa Grove-Heritage

Little Illini

Newton at Casey-Westfield

Paris at Lawrenceville

Robinson at Mount Carmel

Sangamo

New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth

Athens at Pleasant Plains

Auburn at Pittsfield

Riverton at Williamsville

South Central

Hillsboro at Carlinville

Gillespie at Pana

Staunton at Greenville

Piasa Southwestern at Litchfield

Non-conference

Lincoln at Jerseyville

Champaign Central at Edwardsville

Marshall at South Vermillion, Ind.

East Alton-Wood River at Nokomis

Vandalia at Carlyle

Parke Heritage at Tuscola, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Olney at North Mac, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Other

Herscher at Streator

8-man

Pawnee 1. LSA 0, forfeit

Champaign St. Thomas More at Farmer City Blue Ridge,

Martinsville at Milford, Saturday, 2 p.m.

South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

