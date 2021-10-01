 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football schedule for Week 6

 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond head coach Ryan Jefferson talks about team progress from past games

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

Apollo

Taylorville at Charleston

Effingham at Mount Zion

Mattoon at Lincoln

Big 12

Centennial at Bloomington

Central at Manual

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville

Normal Community at Peoria

Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Meridian at Shelbyville

Warrensburg-Latham at Central A&M

Clinton 1, Tuscola 0, forfeit

Central State 8

Springfield Southeast at Chatham Glenwood

MacArthur at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Jacksonville

Normal University at Springfield

Rochester at Lanphier, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest

El Paso-Gridley at Eureka

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview at GCMS

Fisher at Heyworth

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden

Olympia at IVC

PBL at Prairie Central

Rantoul at Monticello

Pontiac at Tolono Unity

Lincoln Prairie

ALAH at Arcola

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana

Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Cumberland at Tri-County

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Paris

Olney at Mount Carmel, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Robinson at Newton

Sangamo

Auburn at Athens

Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains

New Berlin at Pittsfield

Riverton at PORTA

Williamsville at North Mac

South Central

Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern

Hillsboro at Gillespie

Pana at Litchfield

Vandalia at Staunton

Non-conference

Mahomet-Seymour at Quincy Notre Dame

Harvey Thornton at Richwoods

Madison at St. Teresa

LeRoy at Ottawa Marquette

Oblong at Red Hill

Greenville at Montgomery City, Missouri

Other

Alton Marquette at Nokomis

Streator at Peotone

Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20

Dwight at Clifton Central

8-man

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Pawnee at St. Thomas More, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Bushnell-Prairie City at LSA

Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

