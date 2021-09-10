 Skip to main content
breaking

Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 3

  • 0

Apollo

Effingham 7, Charleston 0, half

Mahomet-Seymour 7, Mount Zion 7, 2nd

Mattoon 6, Taylorville 0, 2nd

Big 12

Bloomington 7, Peoria Manual 0, 1st

Normal West at Champaign Centennial

Danville 8, Peoria 0, 1st

Normal Community 35, Richwoods 0, 2nd

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, canceled

Central Illinois

Shelbyville 7, Clinton 7, 2nd

St. Teresa 19, Central A&M 0, 2nd

Warrensburg-Latham 24, Meridian 12, half

Central State 8

Jacksonville 7, Glenwood 0, 1st

Springfield Southeast 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit

Normal University 1 Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit

Rochester 28, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 21, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (crossover games)

Downs Tri-Valley at Ridgeview

El Paso-Gridley 0, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, half

Eureka 21, Heyworth 0, 1st

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Ottawa Marquette 8, 2nd

Fisher at Fieldcrest

Tremont 16, LeRoy 0, 1st

Illini Prairie

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Central Catholic 0, half

Tolono Unity 21, Chillicothe IVC 14, 1st

Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden

Monticello 13, Olympia 8, 2nd

Rantoul at Pontiac

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 42, Tri-County 6, half

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 22, Argenta-Oreana 8, 2nd

Cumberland 21, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0, 1st

Villa Grove-Heritage 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement  13, 2nd

Little Illini

Newton 21, Casey-Westfield 14, half

Paris at Lawrenceville

Mount Carmel 27, Robinson 0, 2nd

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 36, New Berlin 7, 1st

Athens 14, Pleasant Plains 0, 2nd

Pittsfield 24, Auburn 7, 1st

Riverton at Williamsville

South Central

Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 0, half

Pana 14, Gillespie 0, 2nd

Staunton at Greenville

Piasa Southwestern 21, Litchfield 0, 2nd

Non-conference

Parke Heritage 14, Tuscola 14, 2nd

Jerseyville 14, Lincoln 8, 2nd

Champaign Central at Edwardsville

Marshall at South Vermillion, Ind.

East Alton-Wood River 6, Nokomis 0, 1st

Vandalia 16, Carlyle 0, half

Other

Herscher at Streator

8-man

Pawnee 1. LSA 0, forfeit

Champaign St. Thomas More at Farmer City Blue Ridge,

South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell

SATURDAY

Central State 8

Eisenhower at Springfield, Saturday, 2 p.m. 

8-man

Martinsville at Milford, 2 p.m.

Olney at North Mac, 7 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

