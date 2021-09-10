Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 3

Apollo
Effingham 7, Charleston 0, half
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Mount Zion 7, 2nd
Mattoon 6, Taylorville 0, 2nd
Big 12
Bloomington 7, Peoria Manual 0, 1st
Normal West at Champaign Centennial
Danville 8, Peoria 0, 1st
Normal Community 35, Richwoods 0, 2nd
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, canceled
Central Illinois
Shelbyville 7, Clinton 7, 2nd
St. Teresa 19, Central A&M 0, 2nd
Warrensburg-Latham 24, Meridian 12, half
Central State 8
Jacksonville 7, Glenwood 0, 1st
Springfield Southeast 1, MacArthur 0, forfeit
Normal University 1 Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit
Rochester 28, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 21, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (crossover games)
Downs Tri-Valley at Ridgeview
El Paso-Gridley 0, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, half
Eureka 21, Heyworth 0, 1st
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Ottawa Marquette 8, 2nd
Fisher at Fieldcrest
Tremont 16, LeRoy 0, 1st
Illini Prairie
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Central Catholic 0, half
Tolono Unity 21, Chillicothe IVC 14, 1st
Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden
Monticello 13, Olympia 8, 2nd
Rantoul at Pontiac
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 42, Tri-County 6, half
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 22, Argenta-Oreana 8, 2nd
Cumberland 21, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0, 1st
Villa Grove-Heritage 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 13, 2nd
Little Illini
Newton 21, Casey-Westfield 14, half
Paris at Lawrenceville
Mount Carmel 27, Robinson 0, 2nd
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 36, New Berlin 7, 1st
Athens 14, Pleasant Plains 0, 2nd
Pittsfield 24, Auburn 7, 1st
Riverton at Williamsville
South Central
Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 0, half
Pana 14, Gillespie 0, 2nd
Staunton at Greenville
Piasa Southwestern 21, Litchfield 0, 2nd
Non-conference
Parke Heritage 14, Tuscola 14, 2nd
Jerseyville 14, Lincoln 8, 2nd
Champaign Central at Edwardsville
Marshall at South Vermillion, Ind.
East Alton-Wood River 6, Nokomis 0, 1st
Vandalia 16, Carlyle 0, half
Other
Herscher at Streator
8-man
Pawnee 1. LSA 0, forfeit
Champaign St. Thomas More at Farmer City Blue Ridge,
South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell
SATURDAY
Central State 8
Eisenhower at Springfield, Saturday, 2 p.m.
8-man
Martinsville at Milford, 2 p.m.
Olney at North Mac, 7 p.m.
