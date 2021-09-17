Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 4

Apollo
Mattoon 12, Effingham 7, half
Mahomet-Seymour 21, Lincoln 8, 2nd
Mount Zion 35, Taylorville 14, half
Big 12
Normal West 7, Bloomington 0, half
Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Danville at Peoria Richwoods
Peoria 1, Manual 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Central A&M 1, Clinton 0, forfeit
St. Teresa 49, Meridian 0, half
Shelbyville 17, Tuscola 7, half
Warrensburg-Latham 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Rochester 34, Eisenhower 0, 1st
Jacksonville 1, Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit
Normal University 43, Springfield Southeast 0, half
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Springfield 7, half
Heart of Illinois Large
Tri-Valley 14, Tremont 0, half
El Paso-Gridley 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6, half
Eureka 21, Fieldcrest 0, 2nd
Heart of Illinois Small
Ridgeview 21, Fisher 0, 2nd
LeRoy 7, GCMS 7, half
Illini Prairie
Monticello 19, Central Catholic 18, half
Chillicothe IVC at St. Joseph-Ogden
Rantoul at Prairie Central
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Pontiac 0, half
Tolono Unity 14, Olympia 0, 1st
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 13, Cumberland 0, half
Villa Grove-Heritage 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
ALAH at Tri-County
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley-Tri-City
Little Illini
Red Hill at Paris
Mount Carmel 21, Casey-Westfield 0, 1st
Newton 13, Lawrenceville 6, half
Robinson 28, Marshall 0, half
Sangamo
Athens 27, PORTA 0, 3rd
Williamsville 40, Auburn 0, half
Maroa-Forsyth 41, Pittsfield 0, 2nd
North Mac 24, New Berlin 6, half
Riverton 23, Pleasant Plains 0, 2nd
South Central
Carlinville at Gillespie
Greenville at Southwestern
Vandalia 19, Hillsboro 6, 2nd
Pana at Staunton
Non-conference
Collinsville 42, Charleston 0, half
Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0, half
Ottawa Marquette 28, Heyworth 8, half
Olney at Pinckneyville
Nokomis 28, Litchfield 0, 2nd
Other
Streator at Lisle, 8:30 p.m.
8-man
Galva at Champaign St. Thomas More
Polo 1, LSA 0, forfeit
Metro-East Lutheran at Martinsville
Milledgeville at Blue Ridge
Saturday's games
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.
MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, Saturday, noon
Watch now: Normal West stops Bloomington on 4th down
Watch now: Lindsey passes to Webb for Normal West touchdown
Watch now:Mount Zion's Chiren Petty grabs the interception and returns it 69 yards against Taylorville
Watch now: Taylorville's Karen Heimsness connects on a 30-yard TD pass to Joe Lyons against Mount Zion
Watch now: Taylorville's Kamren Heimsness throws a 25-yard TD pass to Joe Lyons against Mount Zion.
Watch now: Mount Zion's Matthias Adams scores against Taylorville
Watch now: Mount Zion's Tyson Evans throws a touchdown to Brayden Trimble to out the Braves up 21-0
