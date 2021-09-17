 Skip to main content
Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 4

Apollo

Mattoon 12, Effingham 7, half

Mahomet-Seymour 21, Lincoln 8, 2nd

Mount Zion 35, Taylorville 14, half

Big 12

Normal West 7, Bloomington 0, half

Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Danville at Peoria Richwoods

Peoria 1, Manual 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Central A&M 1, Clinton 0, forfeit

St. Teresa 49, Meridian 0, half

Shelbyville 17, Tuscola 7, half

Warrensburg-Latham 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit

Central State 8

Rochester 34, Eisenhower 0, 1st

Jacksonville 1, Springfield Lanphier 0, forfeit

Normal University 43, Springfield Southeast 0, half

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 31, Springfield 7, half

Heart of Illinois Large

Tri-Valley 14, Tremont 0, half

El Paso-Gridley 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6, half

Eureka 21, Fieldcrest 0, 2nd

Heart of Illinois Small

Ridgeview 21, Fisher 0, 2nd

LeRoy 7, GCMS 7, half

Illini Prairie

Monticello 19, Central Catholic 18, half

Chillicothe IVC at St. Joseph-Ogden

Rantoul at Prairie Central

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Pontiac 0, half

Tolono Unity 14, Olympia 0, 1st

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 13, Cumberland 0, half

Villa Grove-Heritage 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

ALAH at Tri-County

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sangamon Valley-Tri-City

Little Illini

Red Hill at Paris

Mount Carmel 21, Casey-Westfield 0, 1st

Newton 13, Lawrenceville 6, half

Robinson 28, Marshall 0, half

Sangamo

Athens 27, PORTA 0, 3rd

Williamsville 40, Auburn 0, half

Maroa-Forsyth 41, Pittsfield 0, 2nd

North Mac 24, New Berlin 6, half

Riverton 23, Pleasant Plains 0, 2nd

South Central

Carlinville at Gillespie

Greenville at Southwestern

Vandalia 19, Hillsboro 6, 2nd

Pana at Staunton

Non-conference

Collinsville 42, Charleston 0, half

Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0,  half

Ottawa Marquette 28, Heyworth 8, half

Olney at Pinckneyville

Nokomis 28, Litchfield 0, 2nd

Other

Streator at Lisle, 8:30 p.m.

8-man

Galva at Champaign St. Thomas More

Polo 1, LSA 0, forfeit

Metro-East Lutheran at Martinsville

Milledgeville at Blue Ridge

Saturday's games

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, Saturday, 1 p.m.

MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, Saturday, noon

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

