Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 7

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out photos and highlights from Week 7 high school football games

Apollo

Mattoon 32, Charleston 27, final

Effingham 34, Lincoln 22, final

Big 12

Champaign Centennial 48, Peoria Manual 6, final 

Peoria 60, Champaign Central 6, final

Normal West 28 Danville 14, final

Central Illinois

Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22, final

Central A&M 43, Meridian 0, final

Shelbyville 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit

Central State 8

Rochester 49, Chatham Glenwood 28, final

Normal University 41, Eisenhower 0, final

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41, MacArthur 13, final

Springfield 31, Jacksonville 20, final

Heart of Illinois (Crossover)

Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, final

El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 14, final

Eureka 43, Ridgeview-Lexington 42, final, 2 OT

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, LeRoy 27, final

Tremont 48, Fisher 8, final

Illini Prairie

Chillicothe IVC 34, Central Catholic 13, final

Prairie Central 28, Olympia 0, final

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Monticello 15, final

St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Pontiac 14, final

Tolono Unity 49, Rantoul 0, final

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26, final

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 38, final 

Villa Grove-Heritage 53, Tri-County 6, final

Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill 16, Marshall 14, final

Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9, final

Mount Carmel 43, Newton 7, final

Paris 36, Olney 12, final

Sangamo

Athens 52, Pittsfield 6, final

North Mac 50, Auburn 0, final

Maroa-Forsyth 47, PORTA 6, final

New Berlin 19, Riverton 12, final

Williamsville 75, Pleasant Plains 7, final 

South Central

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0, final

Pana 68, Greenville 21, final

Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7, final

Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6, final 

Non-conference

St. Teresa 54, Chester 14, final

Mahomet-Seymour 54, Peoria Richwoods 28, final

Mount Zion 36, Collinsville 21, final

Normal Community 61, Granite City 0, final

Oblong at Casey-Westfield

Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12, final

Other

Braidwood Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7, final

Pekin 35, Metamora 28, final 

8-man

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 24, final 

Milford 52, Blue Ridge 14, final

Martinsville at Biggsville West Central

Saturday's games

Peoria Notre Dame 24, Bloomington 6, final

Springfield Southeast 48, Springfield Lanphier 6, final

Stockton 63, Fieldcrest 6, final

Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, 1 p.m.

LSA at Galva, noon

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

