Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo

Mount Zion 32, Charleston 7, final

Lincoln 42, Taylorville 0, final

Mahomet-Seymour 18, Mattoon 0, final

Big 12

Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, final

Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13, final

Normal West 54, Peoria Richwoods 0, final

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14, final

Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Meridian 18, Clinton 7, final

St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6, final

Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3, final

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Lanphier 6, final

Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0, final

Springfield SHG 49, Normal University 6, final

Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 13, final

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley 29, Eureka 7, final

Tremont 27, El Paso-Gridley 19, final

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Fieldcrest 0, final

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview-Lexington 43, Heyworth 0, final

LeRoy 27, Fisher 0, final

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic 27, Olympia 14, final

Chillicothe IVC 34, Pontiac 19, final

Monticello 12, Prairie Central 0, final

Tolono Unity 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, final

St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Rantoul 6, final

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 28, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, final

Cumberland 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement 8, final

Tri-County 8, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 6, final

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Lawrenceville 28, Red Hill 0, final

Casey-Westfield 24, Marshall 0, final 

Olney 13, Newton 2, final

Paris 12, Robinson 0, final

Sangamo

Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21, final

Riverton 20, Auburn 14, final

Williamsville 50, New Berlin 25, final

North Mac 66, Pleasant Plains 7, final

South Central

Carlinville 37, Greenville 7, final

Gillespie 24, Staunton 21, final

Hillsboro 41, Piasa Southwestern 14, final

Vandalia 49, Litchfield 6, final

Non-conference

Breese Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13, final

Pana 17, Nokomis 0, final

South Holland Thornwood 20, Danville 14, final (OT)

Mount Carmel 1, Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy 0, forfeit

Other

Wilmington 45, Streator 13, final

Washington 24, Metamora 14, final

Sesser-Valier 16, Flora 12, final

8-man

Martinsville 30, Champaign St. Thomas More 13, final 

South Beloit 28, Blue Ridge 0, final

Saturday

Camp Point Central 44, Central A&M 14, final

MacArthur 42, Springfield 34, final

Forreston 36, GCMS 7, final

Pittsfield 14, PORTA 6, final

Gilman Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6, final

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 24, Pawnee 14, final

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

