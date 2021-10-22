Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 9

Big 12
Champaign Central 8, Champaign Centennial 8, 3rd
Normal Community 38, Normal West 7, 3rd
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual
Peoria 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35, final (Thursday)
Danville 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
St. Teresa 55, Warrensburg-Latham 6, 4th
Tuscola 33, Meridian 7, 3rd
Central A&M 16, Shelbyville 7, 3rd
Central State 8
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 38, Chatham Glenwood 13, 3rd
Eisenhower 12, Springfield Lanphier 7, 4th
MacArthur 13, Jacksonville 10, 3rd
Rochester 27, Normal University 0, 2nd
Springfield 32, Springfield Southeast 7, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 14, 2nd
Eureka 23, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 3rd
Fieldcrest at Tremont
Heart of Illinois (Small)
LeRoy at Colfax Ridgeview
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35, Heyworth 12, half
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 8, Central Catholic 0, 4th
Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul
Monticello 21, Unity 20, 4th
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 0, half
Pontiac 28, Olympia 8, 2nd
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Villa Grove-Heritage 6, 4th
Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement)
Cumberland 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, 2nd
Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 21, Red Hill 0, 4th
Newton 21, Marshall 0, 4th
Mount Carmel 20, Paris 0, half
Olney 13, Robinson 12, 3rd
Sangamo
Auburn 35, PORTA 0, 3rd
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Riverton 14, 2nd
Pleasant Plains 13, New Berlin 12, 2nd
Athens 33, North Mac 26, 3rd
Williamsville 31, Pittsfield 0, 3rd
South Central
Pana 12, Carlinville 6, 3rd
Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie
Greenville 22, Vandalia 14, 3rd
Litchfield at Hillsboro
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7, 3rd
Breese Mater Dei 14, Mount Zion 7, 3rd
Salem 14, Charleston 10, half
Highland 28, Effingham 14, 4th
Troy Triad 40, Lincoln 14, 3rd
Marion 40, Mattoon 14, 3rd
Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 12, half
Gilman Iroquois West 21, Clinton 0, half
Nokomis 34, Dupo 0, 3rd
Lawrenceville 24, Oblong 6, half
Fisher at Ottawa Marquette
Staunton 7, Carlyle 6, half
Other
Coal City 27, Streator 0, 2nd
Seneca 28, Dwight 0, 2nd
Pekin 27, Limestone 6, 2nd
8-man
Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights
Saturday
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
LSA at Milford, 2 p.m.
Martinsville at Galva, 7 p.m.
