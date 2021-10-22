 Skip to main content
breaking

Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 9

Big 12

Champaign Central 8, Champaign Centennial 8, 3rd

Normal Community 38, Normal West 7, 3rd

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual

Peoria 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35, final (Thursday)

Danville 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

St. Teresa 55, Warrensburg-Latham 6, 4th

Tuscola 33, Meridian 7, 3rd

Central A&M 16, Shelbyville 7, 3rd

Central State 8

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 38, Chatham Glenwood 13, 3rd

Eisenhower 12, Springfield Lanphier 7, 4th

MacArthur 13, Jacksonville 10, 3rd

Rochester 27, Normal University 0, 2nd

Springfield 32, Springfield Southeast 7, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley 35, El Paso-Gridley 14, 2nd

Eureka 23, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 3rd 

Fieldcrest at Tremont

Heart of Illinois (Small)

LeRoy at Colfax Ridgeview

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35, Heyworth 12, half

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 8, Central Catholic 0, 4th

Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul

Monticello 21, Unity 20, 4th

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 0, half 

Pontiac 28, Olympia 8, 2nd

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Villa Grove-Heritage 6, 4th

Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement)

Cumberland 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, 2nd

Arcola 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield 21, Red Hill 0, 4th

Newton 21, Marshall 0, 4th

Mount Carmel 20, Paris 0, half

Olney 13, Robinson 12, 3rd

Sangamo

Auburn 35, PORTA 0, 3rd

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Riverton 14, 2nd

Pleasant Plains 13, New Berlin 12, 2nd

Athens 33, North Mac 26, 3rd

Williamsville 31, Pittsfield 0, 3rd

South Central

Pana 12, Carlinville 6, 3rd

Piasa Southwestern at Gillespie

Greenville 22, Vandalia 14, 3rd

Litchfield at Hillsboro

Non-conference

Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7, 3rd

Breese Mater Dei 14, Mount Zion 7, 3rd

Salem 14, Charleston 10, half

Highland 28, Effingham 14, 4th

Troy Triad 40, Lincoln 14, 3rd

Marion 40, Mattoon 14, 3rd

Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 12, half 

Gilman Iroquois West 21, Clinton 0, half

Nokomis 34, Dupo 0, 3rd

Lawrenceville 24, Oblong 6, half

Fisher at Ottawa Marquette

Staunton 7, Carlyle 6, half 

Other

Coal City 27, Streator 0, 2nd 

Seneca 28, Dwight 0, 2nd

Pekin 27, Limestone 6, 2nd

8-man

Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights

Saturday

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

LSA at Milford, 2 p.m.

Martinsville at Galva, 7 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

