CHARLESTON — After eight seasons away from the sidelines, in which Charleston's only winning season was the 4-2 COVID-shortened season, Brian Halsey made a triumphant return to the Charleston sideline in a 42-13 win against Herscher.

Charleston used a balanced attack, with quarterback Luke Bonnstetter throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-18 passing, Brett Spour rushing for 142 yards and two TDs on 18 carries, and Langdon King caught three passes for 85 yards and two TDs.

Halsey coached the team from 2000 to 2014 before being fired, and his 76 wins are second-most in program history behind Mervin Baker's 97 (1953-69). Halsey's 2011 team went 11-2 and made the program's only semifinals appearance.

Charleston will travel to Paris for Week 2.

Mattoon drops opener

TROY — Slater Trier passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns to Jake Butler, who had 96 yards receiving, but it wasn't enough in a 56-20 loss at Troy Triad.

Trysten Sewell had 10 rushes for 71 yards to lead the Mattoon ground game; Aidan Blackburn had 10 tackles to lead the defense.

Shelbyville impressive to open

NEWTON — Shelbyville wasted no time in taking a big lead and rolling to a 42-7 win at Newton. The Rams led 14-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 at half.

Quarterback Brody Boehm threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-11 passing, and also rushed for 75 yards and a score. Landon Wallis had 13 rushes for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Jokish led the Shelbyville receivers with 89 yards and a touchdown.

ALAH pulls away from Bombers

ARGENTA — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond used a big third quarter to hold off Argenta-Oreana, 30-18.

Jayce Parsons rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead ALAH, which led 14-12 at half, then exploded for 16 points in the third quarter on a Landon Waldrop 37-yard run and a Parsons TD.

Jamario Barbee had a 5-yard TD run and Ethan Mahan had a 17-yard TD catch from Jalynn Flowers in the second quarter to give Argenta a 12-6 lead before ALAH scored the next three TDs.

The Knights will host Villa Grove in Week 2

Arcola uses balanced attack

ARCOLA — Five different Arcola players scored touchdowns in the Purple Riders' 34-16 win against Nokomis.

Oden Barron got the scoring started with a 56-yard TD run. Barron led the Riders with 114 yards rushing. Then, Tyson Lewis had an 18-yard TD run, Braden Phillips caught a 62-yard TD pass from Jayden Hensonstice, and Brokton Morford had a 2-yard TD run to give Arcola a 27-0 lead.

The Riders led 27-8 at half, then the rest of the game was made up Saturday. Ryder Wilcox-Rich had a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 34-8.

Arcola travels to Sullivan-Okaw Valley for Week 2.

CGB beaten by Cumberland

TOLEDO — Cumberland's Blake McMechan scored on a 64-yard touchdown run on the game's first play and the Pirates took a 44-0 halftime lead against Cerro Gordo-Bement and cruised to win by the same score..

Tuscola loses back-and-forth battle

TUSCOLA — Tuscola fell behind last in a wild game with Peru St. Bede and lost its opener 34-25.

The Warriors took a 12-6 lead behind two touchdowns from Austin Cummings, then led 19-12 after a Jordan Quinn QB keeper for a score. That was Tuscola's lead at half.

After St. Bede took its first lead at 20-19, Tuscola responded with a touchdown from Parker James to take a 25-20 lead after three quarters. But St. Bede scored two fourth-quarter TDs to steal the win.