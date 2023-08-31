With Week 1's heat and storms past, area football teams are ready for a more normal Week 2.

Here's a look at some of the top area matchups:

Charleston (1-0) at Paris (1-0)

Charleston got off to a big start with an impressive win against Herscher in Brian Halsey’s return to the sideline and hopes to begin 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with a win against Paris. Like Halsey’s best teams from his first tenure, the Trojans used a balanced attack to roll up big yards. Quarterback Luke Bonnstetter threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, hitting six different receivers, and Brett Spour rushed for 142 yards and two scores. Paris opened its season with a 21-14 win against North Vermillion, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull out the win.

Olney Richland County (0-1) at Mattoon (0-1)

The Green Wave struggled to stop Troy Triad in a 56-20 Week 1 loss, but showed signs that the offense could be potent. Jake Butler proved a good weapon in the passing game with 96 yards and two touchdowns on three catches, and Trysten Sewell led a run game that gained 109 yards with 71 yards on 10 carries. Mattoon will be taking on an Olney Richland County team that is also 0-1 after beginning with a 41-6 loss to Taylorville. Olney is led by quarterback Jacob Beard.

Arcola (1-0) at Sullivan-Okaw Valley (1-0)

It’s early, but this one could go a long way to deciding the Lincoln Prairie champion. Arcola was impressive with a few new faces in the starting lineup in a 34-16 win against Nokomis, while Sullivan responded to getting punched early by Villa Grove-Heritage by outsourcing Villa Grove 39-12 over the final three quarters in a 39-25 win. Both Arcola and Sullivan have explosive skill players. The questions will be if Sullivan can handle Arcola in the trenches, and if Arcola can defend the passing ability of Cooper Christensen, who was limited in Week 1 by the weather but still passed for 148 yards and a TD on 9-of-12 passing.

Eureka (1-0) at Shelbyville (1-0)

This game provides a great early test for both teams, win or lose. Shelbyville looked good in its Week 1 win, taking a 36-0 lead at half against Newton in a 42-7 win. Rams quarterback Brodey Boehm was impressive through the ground and air and has plenty of help in running back Landon Wallis (91 yards, 3 TDs in Week 1) and Jack Jokish, who led Shelbyville in receiving (89 yards, TD). Eureka was equally impressive in its Week 1 win, beating Canton 49-6 behind Mason Boles, who had two rushing TDs and one receiving, and QB Dawson Dorn, who threw two touchdowns in the win.

Villa Grove-Heritage (0-1) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (1-0)