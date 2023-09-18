CHARLESTON — The Charleston football team ran into a buzzsaw for its first loss of the season in Week 4, falling to Mahomet-Seymour 49-21 on Friday.

The Trojans had no answer for Mahomet's defense or its passing game. Charleston (3-1, 0-1 Apollo Conference) managed 222 total yards, with running back Brett Spour held to six yards on five carries. Quarterback Luke Bonnstetter was 8-for-20 passing for 84 yards and threw two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Mahomet quarterback Lucas Dyer was 17-of-22 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He found Braden Page five times for 88 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, Spour forced a fumble and had a recovery, and Luke Nelson had eight tackles.

Mattoon falls short against Effingham

MATTOON — Mattoon quarterback Slater Trier threw for 220 yards and had touchdowns rushing and passing, but the Green Wave (1-3, 0-1 Apollo) couldn't slow the Effingham run game in a 42-21 loss in the Apollo Conference opener.

Effingham rushed for 322 yards, led by Weldon Dunston with 279 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Gaige Gillum threw a touchdown pass for the Hearts (2-2, 1-0) and rushed for three.

For Mattoon, Jake Butler had six catches for 78 yards, and Gavin Cline grabbed a TD pass. Deaiden Arnold rushed for a TD and Trysten Sewell led the team with 61 yards rushing.

Sullivan beats Argenta to remain unbeaten

SULLIVAN — It's a similar formula every game for Sullivan-Okaw Valley, and it's working.

Sullivan jumped out to an early lead behind the offense and throttled Argenta-Oreana with its defense in a 41-6 win.

Sullivan led 14-0 after the first quarter and 20-6 at half before 14 points in the third put the game away.

Aian Fryman led Sullivan with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, with Demarcus Moore adding 24 yards and a TD on three carries. Cooper Christensen was 6-of-11 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns, with Aiden Ballinger catching two balls for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and Kyle Corkill catching a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Moore and Hayden Moody each had 10 tackles — Moore added two sacks and Moody had three tackles for loss.

ALAH beats SVTC to improve to 4-0

ARTHUR — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 with a 55-14 win against Sangamon Valley/Tri-City.

The Knights (4-0, 4-0 Lincoln Prairie) are tied for the conference lead with Sullivan-Okaw Valley heading into next week's matchup at Cumberland.

ALAH was led against SVTC by Jayce Parsons with 120 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries to go along with a 31-yard passing touchdown to Connor Nettles. Also for the Knights, Landon Waldrop rushed 10 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Maddix Strittett had 60 yards and two TDs on seven carries to go along with a team-leading 21 tackles.

Shelbyville scores key CIC win in opener

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville's defense clamped down in the second half and Tuscola had no answer for its offense in a 50-28 win that established the Rams as the team to beat in the conference.

Shelbyville (4-0, 1-0 CIC) is the only team in the conference without at least two losses. Tuscola fell to 1-3, but continued to show the type of offensive firepower that could be a problem for the rest of the conference.

The Warriors scored first on a Dylan Graves touchdown run, but then Shelbyville scored three straight touchdowns to take a 22-7 lead late in the first quarter. All three touchdowns came on runs by Brody Boehm, who led the Rams with 132 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Tuscola roared back to pull with 22-20 with back-to-back second quarter touchdowns — one by Jordan Quinn and the other by Graves.

The Rams, though, struck once more before half — an 81-yard TD pass from Boehm to Jack Jokish to make it 28-20 at half.