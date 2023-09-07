It's early, but Charleston and Mattoon are facing key games for their playoff chances, and Sullivan-Okaw Valley is playing the defending conference champion.

Here's a look at the top matchups in the area for Week 3:

Charleston (2-0) at Jerseyville (1-1)

The return of Brian Halsey has been a successful one through two weeks for Charleston, which will have one more road test before beginning Apollo Conference play. The Trojans have rolled through their first two non-conference games, blowing out Herscher (42-13) and Paris (56-20) behind a balanced attack led by quarterback Luke Bonnstetter and running back Brett Spour. Bonnstetter has passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, with Langdon King (137 yards and all three TDs) his favorite target. Spour has rushed 36 times for 290 yards and five touchdowns. Jerseyville opened the season with a 27-0 loss to Roxana before bouncing back in Week 2 with a 27-21 win against Freeburg.

Mattoon (1-1) at Highland (1-1)

Mattoon got a much-needed win against Olney in Week 2, breaking a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season with a 33-6 win against former Apollo member Olney Richland County. The formula for the Green Wave was defense and the running game, which wore down Olney as the game went on. Through two games, Trysten Sewell has led Mattoon's offense with 249 yards on 23 carries. Deaiden Arnold has also been effective, rushing for 102 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Highland began the season with a 35-14 win against Breese Central, but fell to Apollo contender Mahomet-Seymour 28-0 in Week 2 — a game in which Mahomet wore down Highland late.

Sullivan-Okaw Valley (2-0, 2-0 LPC) at Toledo Cumberland (2-0, 2-0)