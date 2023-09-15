Charleston is 3-0 and looking for a good start in the Apollo, but neither the Trojans or Mattoon Green Wave have easy first-week matchups.

Here’s a look at the top matchups in the area for Week 4:

Mahomet Seymour (2-1) at Charleston (3-0)

Charleston returns home and starts Apollo play against one of the conference’s top teams in Mahomet-Seymour. Mahomet has two straight undefeated Apollo titles and its only loss this season is to unbeaten Morton. Charleston had its toughest test so far this season last week against Jerseyville and passed it, winning 30-18. It’s been a similar formula each game for the Trojans, with Luke Bonstetter spreading the ball around through the air, but mostly to his favorite receivers — Langdon King (188 yards receiving, 3 TDs) and Luke Nelson (103 yards receiving) — and Brett Spour serving as the workhorse in the running game ( 426 yards rushing, 5 TDs and over 100 yards in each game). This is the first of three straight games for the Trojans in Charleston — they’ll host Effingham in Week 5 and play Mattoon in the Coles County Clash at Eastern Illinois in Week 6.

Effingham (1-2) at Mattoon (1-2)

The Apollo season has just started, but both Effingham and Mattoon enter the game with a lot to prove. Effingham was a playoff team last year and wants to establish it will be again with an early Apollo win against a team it handled easily last year (34-0). Many of the Green Wave players who took their lumps in that game last year are looking for revenge. Mattoon will need to establish its run game early — it’s been the Green Wave’s most effective tool on offense (6.1 yards per carry). Trysten Sewell leads the team with 283 yards receiving and Deaiden Arnold is next with 115. Jake Butler leads Mattoon’s receivers with 162 yards.

Tuscola (1-2) at Shelbyville (3-0)

Tuscola scheduled some tough non-conference opponents and enters Central Illinois Conference play against the team that has looked like the conference favorite through the first three games — Shelbyville. Tuscola has had no trouble scoring (36 points per game), but has given up more points than any team in the conference (117). The Warriors have played three good opponents (6-3 combined record), but it won’t get any easier against a Shelbyville team averaging 42.6 points. The Rams’ Brody Boehm has been effective both passing and running, throwing for eight touchdowns and rushing for three in three games.

Argenta-Oreana (1-2, 1-2 Lincoln Prairie Conference) at Sullivan-Okaw Valley (3-0, 3-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference)

Argenta broke a 22-game losing streak that dated back to 2021 with last week’s win against Arcola. With an offense led by quarterback Ethan Mahan and a strong running game that includes Tyler Orros and Jamario Barbee, the Bombers beat Arcola on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 14 seconds left. But Argenta didn’t get much time to celebrate, with a trip to unbeaten Sullivan-Okaw Valley for Week 3. Sullivan blew out Arcola in Week 2, then knocked off defending Lincoln Prairie champion Cumberland last week. The one-two punch of quarterback Cooper Christensen and running back Aian Fryman has been devastating, helping lead an offense that’s racked up 42 points per game. But the defense has been just as good, allowing a conference-low 14.3 points per game.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City (2-1, 2-1 Lincoln Prairie Conference) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-0, 3-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference)