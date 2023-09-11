JERSEYVILLE — Charleston beat Jerseyville 30-18 to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

Jerseyville did a better job than Charleston's first two opponents to limiting the Trojans' offense, but Charleston still made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a key road win heading into Apollo Conference play against Mahomet-Seymour (2-1) in Week 4.

Luke Bonnstetter was 16-of-29 passing for 176 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brett Spour was the workhorse, with 25 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown, and also three catches for 24 yards. Defensively, Marcellx Boling, Langdon King and Luke Nelson each had interceptions.

Mattoon loses to Highland

HIGHLAND — Mattoon couldn't get its running game going against Highland, which had big second and fourth quarters in a 44-22 win against the Green Wave.

Mattoon (1-2) led 7-6 after the first quarter, and also won the third quarter 8-7. But Highland outscored Mattoon 17-7 in the second quarter and put the game away with two fourth quarter touchdowns.

The Green Wave run game had just 61 yards on 18 carries, led by Trysten Sewell's 34 yards on six carries, including a 21-yard run. Sewell also had an 18-yard touchdown reception. Slater Trier was 13-of-23 passing for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Owen Hawkins had six catches for 67 yards, and also threw the 18-yard TD pass to Sewell.

Sullivan takes control of Lincoln Prairie

TOLEDO — Two seasons ago, Sullivan-Okaw Valley didn't field a varsity team and hadn't won a game since 2016.

In Week 3, Sullivan-Okaw Valley knocked off defending Lincoln Prairie Conference champion Toledo Cumberland, 33-12, to improve to 3-0, 3-0 LPC, and take the inside track to the conference title.

It was the usual formula for Sullivan — lots of quarterback Cooper Christensen, and plenty of running back Aian Fryman and a tough defense.

Christensen got the scoring started for Sullivan, hitting Aiden Ballinger for a 67-yard touchdown pass, then finding Seth Forlines for a 44-yard TD. A Fryman 53-yard touchdown make it 21-0.

Blake McMechan kept Cumberland in the game with a 23-yard rushing TD with 10 minutes to go in the half, but Sullivan answered. A long Christensen pass to Ballinger set up a Christensen 1-yard touchdown run to make it 27-6 with three minutes left in the half.

Christensen made it 33-6 in the third quarter with a 5-yard TD pass to Ballinger. He finished 14-of-21 for 249 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a rushing TD. Fryman had 200 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

McMechan had a 26-yard touchdown to finish the scoring for Cumberland.

Shelbyville wins easily

ST. LOUIS — Shelbyville overcame a slow start offensively behind a defense that shut out St. Louis Roosevelt 42-0.