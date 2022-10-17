Charleston upsets Braves for third straight win

CHARLESTON — For the first time since the 2012, Charleston (3-5) has a three-game winning streak going after a comeback victory over Mount Zion on Friday.

After victories over Taylorville (27-8 in Week 6) and Mattoon (35-14 in the Coles County Clash), the Trojans scored in the final moment against the playoff-bound Braves (5-3) to win 30-27.

"Last week was pretty huge. The Clash is like the Super Bowl for this county. With the season how it was the first five games, it was kind of our big, huge moment. Winning it helped build that momentum going into this week," Charleston head coach Jerry Payne said. "We kept talking about execution and staying the course and working hard. We saw that we were playing better against Mahomet (in Week 5). It was a matter of cutting out mistakes."

Charleston led 9-7 at halftime and was up 23-7 in the fourth quarter before Mount Zion mounted its comeback. Touchdown runs by Makobi Adams and Grant McAtee were followed by a 64-yard punt return touchdown by Brayden Trimble, putting the Braves ahead 27-23.

The Trojans responded with a final drive, led by the running of Jeremiah Hayes and the passing of quarterback Brett Spour. Spour found Luke Nelson in the back of the end zone for the winning score with 14 seconds left on the clock.

"Honestly, it was probably the highlight of my coaching career to this point. I told them all week, I really felt that Mount Zion was good but they were beatable," Payne said. "If we could get the run game going and if we could slow their pass down, even better. Even when we got down, they came back and didn't give up."

Hayes ran for 154 yards on Friday following an 177-yard performance against Mattoon.

"Jeremiah is the lone senior running back and a lot of our skill guys have spent time with him in the offseason and through the summer. They have grown to follow his lead," Payne said. "Jeremiah and (receiver/cornerback) Scott King lead the team before they take the field to get them fired up and going. Jeremiah plays with passion, the way he drops his shoulder and tries to run through people."

Charleston finishes its season on the road in a non-conference game against Salem (2-6) in Week 9.

"(This team) has never given up, no matter what happens. I had the feeling that they were ready to go," Payne said. "We could finish the season with a four-game winning streak if things go well at Salem. They were excited on Friday and they believed. Getting wins keeps building momentum and that's where we are going to carry on."

Shelbyville falls to St. Teresa

For the final time, Decatur St. Teresa is Central Illinois Conference champion.

Friday's 41-14 victory over Shelbyville locked up the team's third straight CIC championship. In the Bulldogs' nine seasons in the conference, they won the conference crown five times.

After being voted out of the conference in December, St. Teresa is likely to become independent next season. But for its last go-around in the CIC, going out on top was important.

"We ended on a great note winning it for the past three years. It was something we've been working on since freshman year and it is great to feel it now," senior quarterback Joe Brummer said.

The Rams at 7-0 were the Bulldogs' strongest opponent on paper this season and they were able to take an 8-0 lead early on a touchdown pass from quarterback Brody Boehm to Kade Allen.

"We knew they were going to come out firing. We knew that they were going to be ready for this game and we were going to be ready for this game. It was a 7-0 showdown," Brummer said. "It was a great way to get ready for the playoffs. We got hit in the mouth early in the game but we responded and I thought we did well."

Wave can't stop Mahomet

Like all of Mahomet-Seymour's opponents this season, Mattoon had no chance at stopping the Bulldogs' offense in a 47-14 loss.

While the Green Wave (1-7) wasn't able to get its rushing game going, junior Owen Hawkins had seven catches for 94 yards to lead the offense.