Check out IHSA Football second-round playoff scores from around the state

CLASS 1A
Abingdon-Avon 55, Gilman Iroquois West 30, final
Ridgeview 47, St. Bede 20, final
Fulton 55, Ottawa Marquette 7, final
#6 Lena-Winslow at #3 Forreston , Saturday, 6 p.m.
Central A&M 21, Camp Point Central 6, 1st
Arcola 52, Brown County 24, 4th
Carrollton 14, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, final
Athens 57, Sesser-Valier 21, 4th
CLASS 2A
Wilmington 42, Sterling Newman 0, half
Kankakee McNamara 42, Erie-Prophetstown 27, final
Tri-Valley 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, final
Farmington 35, Tremont 12, final
St. Teresa 68, Vandalia 14, final
Breese Mater Dei 49, Johnston City 22, final
Pana 29, Maroa-Forsyth 7, final
Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 26, final
Class 3A
Byron 34, Lisle 13, final
Braidwood Reed-Custer 55, Chicago Clark 6, final
Princeton 40, Prairie Central 0, final
#6 Elmhurst IC at #3 Durand-Pecatonica , Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Tolono Unity 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, final
Williamsville 35, Fairfield 16, final
Mount Carmel 54, Carlinville 7, final
Benton 42, Monticello 12, final
Class 4A
Joliet Catholic 48, West Chicago Wheaton Academy 14, final
Genoa-Kingston 27, Wheaton St. Francis 0, 4th
Richmond-Burton 56, Stillman Valley 6, final
Chicago Phillips 48, Kewanee 21, final
Rochester 55, Paris 13, 4th
Carterville 21, Freeburg 17, 4th
Breese Central 48, Murphysboro 28, final
#3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at #11 Bethalto Civic Memorial , Saturday, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Sycamore 34, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 0, final
Chicago St. Patrick 21, Rochelle 14, final
#2 Oak Park Fenwick at #10 Rockford Boylan , Saturday, 6 p.m.
LaGrange Park Nazareth 23, Aurora Marmion 14, final
Kankakee 49, Morgan Park 12, final
Marion 51, Mascoutah 21, final
Morton 28, Morris 24, final
#6 Troy Triad at #3 Mahomet-Seymour, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Class 6A
Cary-Grove 55, Grayslake Central 27, final
Crystal Lake Central 14, Deerfield 7, final
Prairie Ridge 49, Wauconda 20, final
#6 Lake Forest at #3 Machesney Park Harlem, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Lemont 73, Springfield 36, final
East St. Louis 38, Oak Lawn Richards 0, 2nd
#7 Crete-Monee at #2 Chicago St. Ignatius , Saturday, 7 p.m.
Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13, final
Class 7A
Batavia 16, Chicago Mount Carmel 14, final
#9 Chicago Brother Rice at #25 Yorkville , Saturday, 4 p.m.
Wheaton North 38, Hoffman Estates 8, final
Willowbrook 30, Moline 26, final
Rockton Hononegah 31, Pekin 28, final
St. Rita 28, Geneva 7, final
Algonquin Jacobs 17, Normal Community 7, final
#11 Mt. Prospect Prospect at #6 Buffalo Grove , Saturday, 7 p.m.
Class 8A
Wilmette Loyola Academy 36, Naperville Central 7, final
#9 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East at #25 Minooka, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#13 Glen Ellyn Glenbard West at #4 Lockport , Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
#5 Gurnee Warren at #21 Carol Stream Glenbard North , Saturday, 6 p.m.
Chicago Marist 30, South Elgin 7, final
Glenview Glenbrook South 14, Hinsdale Central 7, final
#3 Naperville Neuqua Valley at #19 Palatine , Saturday, 6 p.m.
Park Ridge Maine South 21, Plainfield North 18, final
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from first round high school football games
Flora at St. Teresa
Watch now: Denim Cook runs against Flora
Flora at St. Teresa
Flora at St. Teresa
Flora at St. Teresa
Westville at Maroa-Forsyth
Westville at Maroa-Forsyth
Westville at Maroa-Forsyth
Westville at Maroa-Forsyth
Westville at Maroa-Forsyth
Westville at Maroa-Forsyth
Watch now: Pana football head coach Trevor Higgins talks about his team's victory over ALAH
Watch now: ALAH football head coach Ryan Jefferson talks about loss to Pana in first round of the playoffs
Watch now: Pana's Austin Henschen talks about win over ALAH
Watch now: Pana's Kyle Kuhn intercepts a pass in the third quarter
Watch now: Pana's Max Lynch connects with Kyle Kuhn for a 20-yard TD
Watch now: ALAH's Landon Waldrop returns an interception for a touchdown against Pana
Watch now: Pana's Max Lynch scores against ALAH to go up 7-0
Austin Henschen 1
Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond takes the field for their Round 1 playoff game against Pana
Watch now: Pana football takes the field for their playoff game against ALAH
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from first round high school football games
Watch now: Tri-Valley defense stops Rockridge late in 4th quarter
Watch now: Tri-Valley QB Andrew Petrilli scores game-winning TD with 1:16 left vs. Rockridge
Watch now: Andrew Petrilli talks about Tri-Valley's stirring 47-42 win over Rockridge
Watch now: Peyton Locke's 2nd TD run gives Rockridge 14-0 lead over Tri-Valley
Watch now: Petrilli 3-yd TD run helps Tri-Valley cut Rockridge lead to 14-7
Watch now: Normal West senior Max Ziebarth talks about 14-7 loss to Washington
Watch now: Jason Drengwitz talks about NCHS playoff victory
Watch now: Normal West loosening up at rainy Washington for playoff game
Watch now: Normal West's Jayden Mangruem completes 16-yd pass to Max Ziebarth vs. Washington
Watch now: Normal Community makes 4th down stop
Watch now: Washington takes 7-0 lead over Normal West early 2nd Q
Watch now: Michael Coleman runs 3 yards for Normal Community TD
Watch now: Normal Community closes out 33-6 win
