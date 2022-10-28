Check out the Coles County-area high school football playoff matchups in Round 1

Four Coles County-area teams are in action on Friday or Saturday as the football playoffs begin. Here's a look at each game:

No. 11 Rushville (6-3) at No. 6 Cumberland (7-2)

WHEN: Sat. at 2 p.m.

NOTES: Cumberland is making its sixth straight playoff appearance (in seasons in which playoffs were held). The Pirates opened the season with losses to Shelbyville and Tuscola but mowed down the Lincoln Prairie Conference with seven straight wins. Blake McMechan is a big-play threat as both a runner and receiver, and Ross McBride is also a big weapon on offense. Rushville is making its second straight playoff appearance, but hasn't won a playoff game since 2006. Cumberland had playoff wins in 2011 and 2017.

No. 10 ALAH (7-2) at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2)

WHEN: Sat. at 2 p.m.

NOTES: ALAH is looking for its first playoff win since 2013. The Knights will depend on quarterback and leading rusher Kaden Feagin. The University of Illinois commit has rushed for 1,409 and 24 scores while also throwing for 520 yards (40-for-68) and six more TDs at quarterback. The Knights will miss leading receiver Jayce Parsons (319 yards, three TDs), who was lost for the season with an injury in Week 9. ... Vandalia was the only team to get the best of Pana, defeating the Panthers 34-10 in Week 1. Vandals quarterback Matthew Hagy was 2A All-State Honorable Mention last season and running back Eric McKinney leads the run game. Vandalia has made the playoffs each year under head coach Jason Clay (since 2016).

No. 14 Belleville Althoff (5-4) at No. 3 Shelbyville (8-1)

WHEN: Sat. at 4 p.m.

NOTES: Shelbyville's 8-1 record was its best regular season since 2003. The Rams' one loss came against St. Teresa, 43-14, in Week 8. Shelbyville's offense has outscored opponents 358-104 and is led by junior quarterback Brody Boehm, who is the team's leading rusher (776 yards, 14 touchdowns) and has thrown for 983 yards (56-for-122) and 15 TDs. Running back Wil Fox has 723 yards and 11 touchdowns while receiver Ty Brachbill has 549 yards receiving on 27 catches and nine scores. ... Althoff played its way into the playoffs with a 17-14 win against Alton in Week 9. The Crusaders fell to St. Teresa in Week 2, 54-0, and Althoff's offense has had trouble scoring. The Crusaders have averaged 12.2 points, the lowest total among Class 2A playoff teams. Quarterback Braylon Grayson has thrown for 1,474 yards and 11 touchdowns while running back Malik Nave leads the run game with 506 yards.

8-Man

No. 16 Martinsville (4-5) at No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0)

WHEN: Fri. at 7 p.m.