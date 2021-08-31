Check out the Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll after Week 1

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gurnee Warren (7)
|(1-0)
|79
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(1-0)
|72
|2
|3. Chicago (Marist)
|(1-0)
|62
|3
|4. Naperville Central
|(1-0)
|52
|7
|5. Maine South
|(1-0)
|49
|4
|6. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(1-0)
|35
|6
|7. Glenbard West
|(1-0)
|30
|T10
|8. Bolingbrook
|(1-0)
|12
|NR
|9. O'Fallon
|(1-0)
|10
|NR
|10. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(1-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Edwardsville 6, Lockport 3, South Elgin 3, Oswego East 3, New Trier 2, Evanston Township 2, Huntley 2, Palatine 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4)
|(1-0)
|82
|5
|2. Loyola (4)
|(1-0)
|80
|2
|3. Brother Rice (1)
|(1-0)
|77
|3
|4. Wheaton North
|(1-0)
|53
|4
|5. St. Charles North
|(1-0)
|49
|6
|6. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(0-1)
|44
|1
|7. Batavia
|(1-0)
|40
|7
|8. Prospect
|(1-0)
|18
|8
|(tie) Wheaton Warrenville South
|(1-0)
|18
|10
|10. Hersey
|(1-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Pekin 3, Buffalo Grove 2, DeKalb 2, Hononegah 2, Lincoln Way West 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cary-Grove (10)
|(1-0)
|100
|1
|2. Crete-Monee
|(0-1)
|73
|2
|3. Washington
|(1-0)
|67
|3
|4. Lake Forest
|(1-0)
|61
|4
|5. Rockford Boylan
|(1-0)
|60
|5
|6. Kankakee
|(1-0)
|51
|8
|7. Springfield
|(1-0)
|40
|10
|8. Crystal Lake Central
|(1-0)
|17
|NR
|9. Lemont
|(1-0)
|15
|NR
|(tie) Oak Lawn Richards
|(1-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 13, Chicago (Simeon) 13, Vernon Hills 9, Kenwood 5, Lisle (Benet) 4, Kaneland 4, Antioch 2, Deerfield 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (8)
|(1-0)
|89
|1
|2. Rochester (1)
|(1-0)
|79
|2
|3. Peoria
|(1-0)
|72
|3
|4. Providence
|(1-0)
|56
|5
|5. Sterling
|(1-0)
|52
|6
|6. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(1-0)
|37
|10
|7. MacArthur
|(1-0)
|27
|T7
|8. Marion
|(1-0)
|22
|T7
|9. Sycamore
|(0-1)
|18
|4
|10. Mascoutah
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Metamora 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 5, Morris 5, Glenbard South 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Highland 2, Aurora (Marmion) 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (9)
|(1-0)
|99
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin
|(1)
|(1-0)
|90
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(1-0)
|77
|4
|4. Quincy Notre Dame
|(1-0)
|68
|5
|5. Genoa-Kingston
|(1-0)
|47
|7
|6. St. Francis
|(0-1)
|42
|3
|7. Chicago (Phillips)
|(0-1)
|41
|6
|8. Mt. Zion
|(1-0)
|37
|T10
|9. Coal City
|(0-1)
|16
|8
|10. Murphysboro
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Woodstock Marian 3, Stillman Valley 3, Harrisburg 2, Peoria Notre Dame 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Johnsburg 1, St. Laurence 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (6)
|(1-0)
|86
|1
|2. Princeton (3)
|(1-0)
|75
|4
|3. Monticello
|(1-0)
|68
|3
|4. Tolono Unity
|(1-0)
|50
|T5
|5. Williamsville
|(0-1)
|49
|2
|6. Byron
|(1-0)
|39
|7
|7. Farmington
|(1-0)
|35
|T5
|8. Nashville
|(1-0)
|31
|8
|9. Montini
|(0-1)
|17
|10
|(tie) Mt. Carmel
|(1-0)
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Benton 6, Carlinville 4, Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 2, Eureka 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. St. Teresa (7)
|(1-0)
|87
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth
|(1-0)
|75
|4
|3. IC Catholic (2)
|(1-0)
|70
|7
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|(1-0)
|60
|T6
|5. Sterling Newman
|(1-0)
|51
|T6
|6. Downs Tri-Valley
|(1-0)
|36
|9
|7. Bishop McNamara
|(0-1)
|30
|3
|(tie) Bismarck-Henning
|(1-0)
|30
|NR
|9. Rockridge
|(0-1)
|27
|2
|10. Pana
|(1-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: North-Mac 5, Athens 4, Knoxville 3, Althoff Catholic 2, Clifton Central 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Momence 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Gillespie 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Central A&M (2)
|(1-0)
|81
|1
|(tie) Lena-Winslow (7)
|(1-0)
|81
|2
|3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(1-0)
|61
|4
|4. Fulton
|(1-0)
|53
|7
|(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(1-0)
|53
|6
|6. Tuscola
|(1-0)
|34
|NR
|7. Forreston
|(1-0)
|33
|T9
|8. Cumberland
|(1-0)
|25
|8
|9. Aurora Christian
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
|(tie) Camp Point Central
|(1-0)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 11, St. Bede 9, Arcola 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Carrollton 5, Galena 3, Stark County 1.