Check out the Mattoon-Charleston area high school football standings after Week 7

APOLLO

Team;Overall;Conference

*Mahomet;7-0;4-0

Effingham;4-3;4-2

Mount Zion;5-2;3-2

Mattoon;3-4;3-2 

Lincoln;3-4;2-3

Charleston;2-5;1-4

Taylorville;2-5;0-4

Check out photos and highlights from Week 7 high school football games

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Team;Overall;Conference

Shelbyville;5-2;4-1

Central A&M;5-2;3-2  

Warrensburg;5-2;3-2 

*St. Teresa;7-0;2-0

Meridian;4-3;2-3 

Tuscola;2-3;1-1

Clinton;1-5;0-3

Sullivan;0-5;0-3

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Team;Overall;Conference

*Rochester;6-1;6-0

*SH-Griffin;6-1;6-1

Chatham Glenwood;5-2;5-2

Springfield;5-2;5-2

MacArthur;3-4;3-3

Jacksonville;3-4;3-4

University High;3-4;3-4

Springfield SE;3-4;3-4

Eisenhower;0-7;0-7

Springfield Lanphier;0-7;0-7

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Team;Overall;Conference

*Tolono Unity;7-0;7-0

*Prairie Central;5-1;5-1

*Monticello;6-1;6-1

PBL;5-2;5-2

St. Joseph-Ogden;4-3;4-3 

Central Catholic;3-4;3-4

IVC;2-5;2-5

Pontiac;1-6;1-6

Olympia;1-6;1-6

Rantoul;0-7;0-7

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

Team;Overall;Conference

Arcola;5-2;5-0

*Cumberland;6-1;4-1

Villa Grove;5-2;4-1

ALAH;3-4;3-2

CGB;3-4;2-3

Tri-County;2-5;1-4

SV/TC;1-6;1-4

Argenta;0-7;0-5

LITTLE ILLINI

Team;Overall;Conference

*Mt. Carmel;7-0;7-0

Lawrenceville;4-3;4-3

Paris;5-2;3-2 

Casey;4-3;3-3

Newton;4-3;3-3

Robinson;3-4;3-3

Olney;3-4;2-3

Red Hill;2-5;1-3

Marshall;0-7;0-6

*-clinched playoff berth

