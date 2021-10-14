Check out the Mattoon-Charleston area high school football standings after Week 7

APOLLO
Team;Overall;Conference
*Mahomet;7-0;4-0
Effingham;4-3;4-2
Mount Zion;5-2;3-2
Mattoon;3-4;3-2
Lincoln;3-4;2-3
Charleston;2-5;1-4
Taylorville;2-5;0-4
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Team;Overall;Conference
Shelbyville;5-2;4-1
Central A&M;5-2;3-2
Warrensburg;5-2;3-2
*St. Teresa;7-0;2-0
Meridian;4-3;2-3
Tuscola;2-3;1-1
Clinton;1-5;0-3
Sullivan;0-5;0-3
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Team;Overall;Conference
*Rochester;6-1;6-0
*SH-Griffin;6-1;6-1
Chatham Glenwood;5-2;5-2
Springfield;5-2;5-2
MacArthur;3-4;3-3
Jacksonville;3-4;3-4
University High;3-4;3-4
Springfield SE;3-4;3-4
Eisenhower;0-7;0-7
Springfield Lanphier;0-7;0-7
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Team;Overall;Conference
*Tolono Unity;7-0;7-0
*Prairie Central;5-1;5-1
*Monticello;6-1;6-1
PBL;5-2;5-2
St. Joseph-Ogden;4-3;4-3
Central Catholic;3-4;3-4
IVC;2-5;2-5
Pontiac;1-6;1-6
Olympia;1-6;1-6
Rantoul;0-7;0-7
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
Team;Overall;Conference
Arcola;5-2;5-0
*Cumberland;6-1;4-1
Villa Grove;5-2;4-1
ALAH;3-4;3-2
CGB;3-4;2-3
Tri-County;2-5;1-4
SV/TC;1-6;1-4
Argenta;0-7;0-5
LITTLE ILLINI
Team;Overall;Conference
*Mt. Carmel;7-0;7-0
Lawrenceville;4-3;4-3
Paris;5-2;3-2
Casey;4-3;3-3
Newton;4-3;3-3
Robinson;3-4;3-3
Olney;3-4;2-3
Red Hill;2-5;1-3
Marshall;0-7;0-6
*-clinched playoff berth