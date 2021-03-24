 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the season's first Associated Press Football Top 10 poll
0 comments
agate alert

Check out the season's first Associated Press Football Top 10 poll

{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (7)(1-0)87-
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(1-0)81-
3. Brother Rice(1-0)61-
4. Glenbard West (1)(1-0)60-
5. Marist(1-0)49-
6. Homewood-Flossmoor(1-0)42-
7. Naperville Central(1-0)26-
8. Gurnee Warren(1-0)25-
9. Edwardsville(1-0)22-
10. Maine South(1-0)14-

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Fremd 6, Huntley 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Oswego 2, Barrington 2, Evanston Township 2.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8)(1-0)80-
2. Batavia(1-0)79-
3. Wheaton Warrenville South(1-0)57-
4. Nazareth(0-0)56-
5. DeKalb (1)(1-0)49-
6. Phillips(0-0)42-
7. Hononegah(1-0)27-
8. St. Charles North(1-0)26-
9. Hersey(1-0)24-
10. Normal Community(1-0)16-
(tie) Willowbrook(1-0)16-

Others receiving votes: Prospect 7, Libertyville 6, Rolling Meadows 5, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (9)(1-0)90-
2. Prairie Ridge(1-0)74-
3. Cary-Grove(1-0)69-
4. Peoria Central(1-0)49-
5. Rock Island(1-0)35-
6. Antioch(1-0)33-
(tie) Crete-Monee(1-0)33-
8. Chatham Glenwood(1-0)27-
9. Dunlap(1-0)23-
10. Lake Forest(1-0)18-

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 16, Lemont 13, Providence 6, Deerfield 4, Simeon 4, Kaneland 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(9)(1-0)105-
2. St. Rita (1)(0-1)90-
3. Joliet Catholic (1)(1-0)88-
4. Montini(0-1)72-
5. Rockford Boylan(1-0)65-
6. Sterling(1-0)36-
7. Mascoutah(1-0)32-
(tie) Hillcrest(1-0)32-
9. Decatur MacArthur(1-0)26-
10. Fenwick(0-0)18-

Others receiving votes: Sycamore 10, Metamora 9, Kankakee 8, St. Viator 5, Glenbard South 4, Morris 2, Payton 1, Highland 1, Cahokia 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Richmond-Burton (1)(1-0)82-
2. Rochester (8)(1-0)80-
3. Effingham(1-0)61-
4. Coal City(1-0)51-
5. Fairbury Prairie Central(0-0)45-
6. Wheaton Academy(1-0)39-
7. St. Francis(1-0)25-
(tie) IC Catholic(0-1)25-
9. Stillman Valley(0-0)20-
10. Mt. Zion(1-0)17-

Others receiving votes: Marengo 15, Illinois Valley Central 13, Bishop McNamara 11, Genoa-Kingston 5, Columbia 5, Olney (Richland County) 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Williamsville (7)(1-0)83-
2. Byron(0-0)79-
3. Princeton (2)(1-0)69-
4. Wilmington(1-0)56-
5. Rock Island Alleman(0-1)52-
6. Monticello(1-0)46-
7. Eureka(1-0)36-
8. Mt. Carmel(1-0)30-
9. Fairfield(1-0)23-
10. DuQuoin(0-1)7-

Others receiving votes: Carlinville 6, Farmington 5, Alton Marquette 1, Vandalia 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (1)(1-0)71-
2. Decatur St. Teresa(1-0)62-
3. Quincy Notre Dame (5)(1-0)58-
4. Breese Mater Dei(1-0)52-
5. Fieldcrest(1-0)51-
6. Clifton Central (2)(1-0)50-
(tie) Sterling Newman (1)(0-0)46-
8. Nashville(1-0)32-
9. Auburn(1-0)11-
10. Rockridge(1-0)9-
(tie) Chester(1-0)9-
(tie) Bismarck-Henning(0-1)9-

Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Downs Tri-Valley 6, Watseka 5, Eastland-Pearl City 2, Flora 1, St. Edward.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (6)(0-1)84-
2. Aquin (1)(1-0)69-
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)(2)(1-0)68-
4. Moweaqua Central A&M(1-0)60-
5. Morrison(1-0)50-
6. Athens(1-0)34-
(tie) Camp Point Central(1-0)34-
8. Greenfield-Northwestern(1-0)31-
9. Fulton(0-0)19-
10. Arcola(0-0)13-

Others receiving votes: Concord (Triopia) 10, Aurora Christian 8, Argenta-Oreana 5, Orangeville 2, Princeville 2, Fisher 2, Fithian Oakwood 1, Cambridge 1, Carrollton 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News