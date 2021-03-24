Check out the season's first Associated Press Football Top 10 poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (7)
|(1-0)
|87
|-
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(1-0)
|81
|-
|3. Brother Rice
|(1-0)
|61
|-
|4. Glenbard West (1)
|(1-0)
|60
|-
|5. Marist
|(1-0)
|49
|-
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(1-0)
|42
|-
|7. Naperville Central
|(1-0)
|26
|-
|8. Gurnee Warren
|(1-0)
|25
|-
|9. Edwardsville
|(1-0)
|22
|-
|10. Maine South
|(1-0)
|14
|-
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Fremd 6, Huntley 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Oswego 2, Barrington 2, Evanston Township 2.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8)
|(1-0)
|80
|-
|2. Batavia
|(1-0)
|79
|-
|3. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(1-0)
|57
|-
|4. Nazareth
|(0-0)
|56
|-
|5. DeKalb (1)
|(1-0)
|49
|-
|6. Phillips
|(0-0)
|42
|-
|7. Hononegah
|(1-0)
|27
|-
|8. St. Charles North
|(1-0)
|26
|-
|9. Hersey
|(1-0)
|24
|-
|10. Normal Community
|(1-0)
|16
|-
|(tie) Willowbrook
|(1-0)
|16
|-
Others receiving votes: Prospect 7, Libertyville 6, Rolling Meadows 5, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Lincoln Way West 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (9)
|(1-0)
|90
|-
|2. Prairie Ridge
|(1-0)
|74
|-
|3. Cary-Grove
|(1-0)
|69
|-
|4. Peoria Central
|(1-0)
|49
|-
|5. Rock Island
|(1-0)
|35
|-
|6. Antioch
|(1-0)
|33
|-
|(tie) Crete-Monee
|(1-0)
|33
|-
|8. Chatham Glenwood
|(1-0)
|27
|-
|9. Dunlap
|(1-0)
|23
|-
|10. Lake Forest
|(1-0)
|18
|-
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 16, Lemont 13, Providence 6, Deerfield 4, Simeon 4, Kaneland 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(9)
|(1-0)
|105
|-
|2. St. Rita (1)
|(0-1)
|90
|-
|3. Joliet Catholic (1)
|(1-0)
|88
|-
|4. Montini
|(0-1)
|72
|-
|5. Rockford Boylan
|(1-0)
|65
|-
|6. Sterling
|(1-0)
|36
|-
|7. Mascoutah
|(1-0)
|32
|-
|(tie) Hillcrest
|(1-0)
|32
|-
|9. Decatur MacArthur
|(1-0)
|26
|-
|10. Fenwick
|(0-0)
|18
|-
Others receiving votes: Sycamore 10, Metamora 9, Kankakee 8, St. Viator 5, Glenbard South 4, Morris 2, Payton 1, Highland 1, Cahokia 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(1-0)
|82
|-
|2. Rochester (8)
|(1-0)
|80
|-
|3. Effingham
|(1-0)
|61
|-
|4. Coal City
|(1-0)
|51
|-
|5. Fairbury Prairie Central
|(0-0)
|45
|-
|6. Wheaton Academy
|(1-0)
|39
|-
|7. St. Francis
|(1-0)
|25
|-
|(tie) IC Catholic
|(0-1)
|25
|-
|9. Stillman Valley
|(0-0)
|20
|-
|10. Mt. Zion
|(1-0)
|17
|-
Others receiving votes: Marengo 15, Illinois Valley Central 13, Bishop McNamara 11, Genoa-Kingston 5, Columbia 5, Olney (Richland County) 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (7)
|(1-0)
|83
|-
|2. Byron
|(0-0)
|79
|-
|3. Princeton (2)
|(1-0)
|69
|-
|4. Wilmington
|(1-0)
|56
|-
|5. Rock Island Alleman
|(0-1)
|52
|-
|6. Monticello
|(1-0)
|46
|-
|7. Eureka
|(1-0)
|36
|-
|8. Mt. Carmel
|(1-0)
|30
|-
|9. Fairfield
|(1-0)
|23
|-
|10. DuQuoin
|(0-1)
|7
|-
Others receiving votes: Carlinville 6, Farmington 5, Alton Marquette 1, Vandalia 1, North-Mac 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|(1-0)
|71
|-
|2. Decatur St. Teresa
|(1-0)
|62
|-
|3. Quincy Notre Dame (5)
|(1-0)
|58
|-
|4. Breese Mater Dei
|(1-0)
|52
|-
|5. Fieldcrest
|(1-0)
|51
|-
|6. Clifton Central (2)
|(1-0)
|50
|-
|(tie) Sterling Newman (1)
|(0-0)
|46
|-
|8. Nashville
|(1-0)
|32
|-
|9. Auburn
|(1-0)
|11
|-
|10. Rockridge
|(1-0)
|9
|-
|(tie) Chester
|(1-0)
|9
|-
|(tie) Bismarck-Henning
|(0-1)
|9
|-
Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Downs Tri-Valley 6, Watseka 5, Eastland-Pearl City 2, Flora 1, St. Edward.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (6)
|(0-1)
|84
|-
|2. Aquin (1)
|(1-0)
|69
|-
|3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(2)
|(1-0)
|68
|-
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(1-0)
|60
|-
|5. Morrison
|(1-0)
|50
|-
|6. Athens
|(1-0)
|34
|-
|(tie) Camp Point Central
|(1-0)
|34
|-
|8. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(1-0)
|31
|-
|9. Fulton
|(0-0)
|19
|-
|10. Arcola
|(0-0)
|13
|-
Others receiving votes: Concord (Triopia) 10, Aurora Christian 8, Argenta-Oreana 5, Orangeville 2, Princeville 2, Fisher 2, Fithian Oakwood 1, Cambridge 1, Carrollton 1.