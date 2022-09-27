Duo of Ross McBride, Blake McMechan stepping up for Cumberland

ARCOLA — Cumberland spent the first four games of its season relying on its passing offense. But on a night that featured a torrential downpour in the second half, the Pirates showed they could change course.

The Pirates' running game had struggled all season — including in a pair of losses to start the year — but behind a pair of backs in Ross McBride and Blake McMechan the offense turned over a new leaf when it needed to.

Both were key in the team’s 38-28 win in Week 5 over Arcola that ensured they control its own destiny in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

Those pair of backs aren’t big in stature, McBride is listed at 5-foot-7 while McMechan is 5-foot-6, but they played big when they needed to and will be key in adding an element to the team’s offense beside a talented passing game.

"Absolutely not," Cumberland coach Lucas Watkins said when asked about how much they planned to run the ball. "No, we've really struggled to run the ball this year. I mean, really, we've had to throw the ball, but sometimes the weather doesn't allow you to do that. And we're able to run a couple plays and Blake popped one early on a wishbone and I'm like, OK, maybe we can.”

McMechan has a solid two-way game, operating as a speed back and swiss-army knife on jet sweeps or short passes. He's also a standout cornerback, breaking up a would-be touchdown and grabbing an interception against Arcola.

He also cut the Arcola momentum by falling on a squib kick after the Purple Riders cut a 24-point deficit to three in less than a quarter that included an onside kick. He was scout team player of the year as a freshman and got experience last season before shifting in a central role as a junior.

"He's huge," Watkins said. "He's kind of a glue guy. He was big. And I thought Ross McBride was good. Blake's a guy that's normally gonna make the first guy miss. And he does a really good job of reading blocks. And he's quick, he's shifty. He's not very big, but he's quick. He's elusive."

McBride finally showed what he's capable of against Arcola. The possession after McMechan’s recovery, McBride broke multiple tackles and scored to put the game away. He had four total scores against Arcola, and even if he might not have been planned to be the focal point of the offense going in, that’s what he ended up being.

"He's again not very big," Watkins said. "He's slow to the ground, muscular, always gonna fall forward. Just a hard nosed kid and that's what we expect out of him."

Arcola coach Nick Lindsey was impressed with McBride's strength. He forced an Arcola team that’s tackled well for most of the season into a number of missed tackles, many in the second half and even if the Purple Riders could have expected a run coming.

"I mean, we had him and we were in the right spot we just missed the tackle," Lindsey said. "We've tackled fairly well all year, and, you know, that that kid's strong. And he's a good runner and breaks a couple of tackles."

The passing offense with quarterback Bryant Weber and receivers Maddox McElravy and Trevin Magee have carried the offense this season and still had some moments against Arcola, with McElravy’s long touchdown late in the first half putting them up two scores at the break. But the duo of McMechan and McBride was what got Cumberland into gear and took it down the stretch for a third-straight win.

That development could end up being important during the conference stretch run and potentially during Cumberland’s playoff push.