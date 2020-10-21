Effingham football player Tristin Duncan recovering from severe car accident Tuesday night

"(Tristin) means a lot to the team and he is an outstanding young man and he is one of our leaders and he owns every receiving record there is for us," Hefner said. "What people don't realize is what a hard worker he is and never misses a workout or takes a rep off. He is also a leader by example and when your best players are your hardest workers, it's hard to argue with them. He commands a lot of respect because of how hard he works."

A prayer vigil for Duncan was held after school at Effingham High School but with the shortened schools days and some players out of town, Hefner will get to address the team about it on Thursday.

"As a parent (the situation) scares you and I can imagine it is the worst phone call that you can get," he said. "Last night, we were super thankful he was alive and thankful for the quick response to the people that showed up at the scene and the first responders.

"In this day and age right now it is really hard to get information because of all the COVID restrictions and no one is allowed into the hospital and you don't get to the waiting room experience to get information. It sounds like he is awake and responsive and all that are great signs. I'm super thankful for all that and hopefully that continues."