Effingham football player Tristin Duncan recovering from severe car accident Tuesday night

EFFINGHAM — Following a severe car accident Tuesday night, Effingham High School senior football player Tristin Duncan has shown positive signs in his recovery, his mother posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
According to Effingham County Sheriff's Office statements obtained by the Effingham Daily News, Duncan lost control in a 2007 Chevy while traveling down a hill on 1550th Avenue in Summit Township and collided with a 2020 Chevy operated by Gautamkymar Patel from Effingham.
Police described Duncan's injuries as incapacitating and he was transported to Carle Hospital in Urbana. Police said that Patel and the passenger in the second car were not inured. Duncan was cited for driving too fast for conditions, the report said.
A quick update on @TristinDuncan that his mom posted earlier. So thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers. Thank you to everyone that reached out to check in on him and send your prayers. Please continue those prayers for a speedy and full recovery. pic.twitter.com/iNCKaJHyyl— Effingham Football (@Hearts_Football) October 21, 2020
Amanda Sloan, Duncan's mother, posted an update on Facebook this afternoon that was shared by the Effingham football Twitter page (@Hearts_Football). The updated reported Duncan was off of a ventilator and was responding to commands, The update also included that Duncan does not have any broken bones or injury to his spine and neck. He does have trauma to his brain and has bleeding in two places on his brain.
"I want to thank the entire community for all of the prayers and love!! We are so blessed to live in this community and have all of this support," Sloan said in the post.
Effingham football coach Brett Hefner said he's also been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from teams and coaches from around Central Illinois.
@mtzfootball wishing for a speedy recovery for @TristinDuncan and @Hearts_Football #apollo #11 @patricketherton pic.twitter.com/1NlJ6H8D52— MTZ BRAVES FOOTBALL (@mtz_football) October 21, 2020
"I'm not a big social media guy, but the number of high school and college coaches from our area and different parts of the state that reached out to me today to express thoughts and prayers and well wishes, it means a great deal to us. You just feel like you can never get back in touch with all of them but we appreciate their thoughts and words," Hefner said.
Charleston football coach Jerry Payne issued a video statement Wednesday offering his prayers and thoughts to Duncan.
"The Charleston football Trojans and our Trojan family are holding up in prayer the Duncan family and hoping that their son recovers and gets back to the things that he loves to do. Our hearts are with you and our prayers are with you," Payne said in the video.
Payne said he met with his players and had a moment of silence in honor of Duncan on Wednesday and he hoped that members of the Trojan family keep the Duncan family in their prayers.
As a junior, Duncan caught 70 passes for 1,436 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead Effingham to an 11-2 record and the Class 4A semifinals.
"(Tristin) means a lot to the team and he is an outstanding young man and he is one of our leaders and he owns every receiving record there is for us," Hefner said. "What people don't realize is what a hard worker he is and never misses a workout or takes a rep off. He is also a leader by example and when your best players are your hardest workers, it's hard to argue with them. He commands a lot of respect because of how hard he works."
A prayer vigil for Duncan was held after school at Effingham High School but with the shortened schools days and some players out of town, Hefner will get to address the team about it on Thursday.
"As a parent (the situation) scares you and I can imagine it is the worst phone call that you can get," he said. "Last night, we were super thankful he was alive and thankful for the quick response to the people that showed up at the scene and the first responders.
"In this day and age right now it is really hard to get information because of all the COVID restrictions and no one is allowed into the hospital and you don't get to the waiting room experience to get information. It sounds like he is awake and responsive and all that are great signs. I'm super thankful for all that and hopefully that continues."
