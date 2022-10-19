Flaten: Everything you need to know about Week 9's high school football playoff picture

Across Illinois, there's the same conversation going on about this time of year every year.

While talking about the weekend's high school football matchups, someone will mention that they can't believe that the regular season is already coming to an end.

It's the same feeling every year that the race to Week 9 was run at an ever-increasing pace. For the players on these chilly and wet Friday night, I hope they are able to appreciate each moment of every game in an experience that seems over too quickly.

For those fans that treasure the playoffs, the Coles County area has a lot to offer in the coming weeks, with five area teams having either already qualified for the playoffs or trying to play their way into them in Week 9.

Three teams are guaranteed to be a part of this year's 256 playoff teams. Those teams have six or seven wins, with Cumberland having clinched at least a share of the Lincoln Prairie Conference title.

Cumberland (6-2), Shelbyville (7-1) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (6-2) are playing for a higher seed and possibly a first-round home game. The Rams face Central A&M in a playoff-quality matchup, while both ALAH (vs. 0-8 Argenta-Oreana) and Cumberland (at 1-7 Cerro Gordo-Bement) have easier playoff tuneups.

Who gets in

As the IHSA selects the field of 256 teams next Saturday, wins are the most important playoff selection criterion — all teams with at least six wins make the playoffs. Teams with five wins are used to fill up the field to 256 teams, with the cutoff based on opponents' wins. From there, various tiebreakers are used if needed.

Last season, just one team in the state reached the five-win mark and didn't get in — Warrensburg-Latham, which was 5-4 but had the lowest amount of opponent's wins at 31. Ahead of the Cardinals, Villa Grove had a 5-4 record and 34 opponent's wins to claim the final 256th spot. According to the IHSA website, in 2019, that opponent's win number to get into the playoffs was 38 wins and in 2018 is was 39.

That gives a pretty good idea of where Sullivan-Okaw Valley and Arcola ‡ both 4-4 — are sitting.

A win by Sullivan-Okaw Valley would make the team playoff eligible for the first time since 2015. Before this season, Sullivan had been winless since the 2017 season, making its improvement to playoff contender a top story in Illinois high school football this season. Sullivan will need to end its three-game losing streak at home when it faces Clinton (3-5) in Week 9.

After advancing to the 1A quarterfinals last season, Arcola looks to avoid missing the playoffs in a season in which the playoffs were held for the first time since 2013. The Riders play at Villa Grove (5-3) on Friday.

If both teams win in Week 9, they're sitting in a strong place with opponent's wins. Sullivan and Arcola would both finish with 42 opponent's wins.