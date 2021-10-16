Here are all the Week 8 Illinois high school football scores

ALAH def. Argenta-Oreana, forfeit
Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Stark County 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 49, Hampshire 13
Amundsen 34, Chicago Sullivan 0
Annawan/Wethersfield 34, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield 6
Arcola 28, Villa Grove-Heritage 0
Athens 28, Maroa-Forsyth 21
Aurora (East) 50, West Chicago 6
Aurora Central Catholic 41, Ridgewood 6
Aurora Christian 17, St. Edward 7
Batavia 42, St. Charles East 0
Beardstown 42, Calhoun/Brussels 22
Belvidere North 48, Rockford Guilford 12
Benton 55, Murphysboro/Elverado 14
Bethalto Civic Memorial 42, Jerseyville Jersey 14
Bismarck-Henning 19, Westville 13
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 27, Stanford Olympia 14
Bolingbrook 42, Lincoln Way Central 10
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Stagg 21
Breese Central 20, Columbia 0
Breese Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13
Brooks Academy 50, Hyde Park 0
Brother Rice 52, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 6
Buffalo Grove 35, Wheeling 7
Cahokia 46, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 8
Carlinville 37, Greenville 7
Carterville 56, Pinckneyville 14
Cary-Grove 48, Burlington Central 7
Casey-Westfield 24, Marshall 0
Centralia 14, Mount Vernon 7
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Lanphier 6
Chicago (Carver Military) 14, Julian 6
Chicago (Lane) 26, Westinghouse 6
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 12
Chicago Academy 32, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0
Chicago Christian def. Westmont, forfeit
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, St. Viator 7
Chicago Resurrection 24, Severance, Colo. 14
Chicago Vocational 50, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 20, Eldorado 14
Colfax Ridgeview 41, Heyworth 0
Crete-Monee 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0
Crystal Lake Central 20, McHenry 17
Cumberland 41, Cerro Gordo-Bement 8
De La Salle 15, Hope Academy 14
Decatur St. Teresa 42, Shelbyville 6
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36, Fieldcrest 0
Deerfield def. Maine East, forfeit
Downers South 17, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 7
Downs Tri-Valley 29, Eureka 7
Durand/Pecatonica 48, Galena 15
East Alton-Wood River 34, Roxana 0
East Dubuque 22, Dakota 12
East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0
Elmwood-Brimfield 42, Lewistown 14
Erie/Prophetstown 25, Monmouth-Roseville 16
Evergreen Park 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
Fairfield 58, Edwards County 0
Farmington Central def. South Fulton, forfeit
Farmington def. Astoria/VIT , forfeit
Fenwick 42, Woodstock Marian 7
Fithian Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Fulton 63, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 14
Galesburg 17, East Moline United 8
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 62, Rockford Christian 0
Gillespie 24, Staunton 21
Glenbard North 28, St. Charles North 16
Glenbard South 40, Glenbard East 20
Glenbard West 35, Lyons 3
Glenbrook South 44, Glenbrook North 10
Grant 18, North Chicago 8
Grayslake Central 34, Lakes Community 24
Greenfield-Northwestern 37, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0
Gurnee Warren 35, Libertyville 0
Harrisburg 28, Herrin 26, OT
Highland 29, Mascoutah 27
Hillcrest 14, Oak Lawn Richards 13
Hillsboro 41, Piasa Southwestern 14
Hinsdale Central 58, Proviso West 0
Hinsdale South 55, Proviso East 12
Hoffman Estates 49, Schaumburg 20
Hononegah 44, Rockford Auburn 12
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman 22, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 20
Huntley 37, Dundee-Crown 18
IC Catholic 28, Kankakee (McNamara) 7
Illini West (Carthage) 34, Warsaw West Hancock 0
Illinois Valley Central 34, Pontiac 19
Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0
Johnsburg 38, Woodstock North 6
Johnston City 34, Carmi White County 8
Joliet Catholic 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 20
Kankakee 50, Harvey Thornton 0
Kelly def. Tilden, forfeit
Lake Forest 29, Mundelein 13
Lake Zurich 21, Stevenson 9
Lawrenceville 28, Red Hill 0
Lemont 42, Thornton Fractional South 7
Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 6
Leyden 28, Addison Trail 7
Lincoln 42, Taylorville 0
Lincoln Way West 35, Andrew 6
Lincoln-Way East 12, Lockport 10
Machesney Park Harlem 37, Belvidere 0
Macon Meridian 18, Clinton 7
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Mattoon 0
Maine South 31, Evanston Township 23
Maine West 34, Niles North 0
Martinsville 30, Champaign St. Thomas More 16
Massac County 47, West Frankfort 22
Milledgeville def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Momence def. Watseka, forfeit
Monmouth United 22, Rushville-Industry 18
Monticello 12, Fairbury Prairie Central 0
Morris 31, LaSalle-Peru 7
Morrison 34, Riverdale 14
Morton 54, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
Mt. Zion 32, Charleston 7
Naperville Central 43, Metea Valley 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 34, DeKalb 13
Naperville North 28, Waubonsie Valley 19
New Trier 42, Niles West 14
Niles Notre Dame 22, St. Laurence 0
Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13
Normal West 54, Richwoods 0
North Boone 47, Winnebago 10
North-Mac 66, Pleasant Plains 7
Oak Forest 22, Tinley Park 14
Oak Lawn Community 54, Argo 12
Oak Park River Forest 30, Downers North 28
Olney (Richland County) 13, Newton 2
Oswego 38, Oswego East 14
Ottawa Marquette 49, Chicago (Christ the King) 6
Payton 17, Chicago (Clark) 16
Peoria (H.S.) def. Urbana, forfeit
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14
Plainfield Central 64, Romeoville 6
Plainfield East 45, Plainfield South 32
Plainfield North 28, Aurora (West Aurora) 9
Polo 64, Kirkland Hiawatha 8
Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 21
Princeton 49, Bureau Valley 20
Princeville 33, Ridgewood 16
Quincy 48, Rock Island Alleman 0
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Granite City 7
Reed-Custer 33, Coal City 9
Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0
River Ridge 44, Alden-Hebron 30
Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 13
Rock Island 48, Geneseo 7
Rockford Boylan 56, Freeport 12
Rockford Jefferson 42, Rockford East 0
Rolling Meadows 41, Elk Grove 13
Sandburg 28, Homewood-Flossmoor 20
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, Tri-County 6
Seneca 30, Clifton Central 14
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16, Flora 12
South Elgin 41, Bartlett 0
St. Francis 35, Riverside-Brookfield 7
St. Ignatius 35, DePaul College Prep 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Rantoul 6
St. Rita 35, Providence 0
Stillman Valley 21, Rockford Lutheran 20
Streamwood 47, Bensenville (Fenton) 7
Taft 28, Whitney Young 12
Thornwood 20, Danville 14
Tolono Unity 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Tremont 27, El Paso-Gridley 19
Trenton Wesclin 15, Carlyle 14
Tuscola 15, Warrensburg-Latham 3
Vandalia 49, Litchfield 6
Vernon Hills 28, Highland Park 6
Washington 24, Metamora 14
Wauconda 62, Grayslake North 30
Wheaton Academy 57, Elmwood Park 6
Wheaton North 27, Geneva 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 21, Lake Park 7
Williamsville 50, New Berlin 25
Wilmington 45, Streator 13
Winchester (West Central) 27, Jacksonville Routt 6
Zion Benton 62, Waukegan 20
Photos: Olympia and Central Catholic fight it out in a mud bowl
101621-blm-spt-3cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-1cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-2cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-4cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-6cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-7cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-5cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-8cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-9cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-10cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-12cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-15cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-14cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-13cchsolympia
101621-blm-spt-16cchsolympia
