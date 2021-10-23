 Skip to main content
Here are the 256 qualifiers for the IHSA Football Playoffs

  • 0
  • DAN CHAMNESS

These are the 256 schools that made the IHSA playoffs.

Conference Champions

School/Won-Lost/Opponents' Wins/Defeated Opponents' Wins

Batavia 9 0 44 44

Decatur St. Teresa 9 0 44 44

Kankakee 9 0 43 43

Wilmington 9 0 40 40

Downs (Tri-Valley) 9 0 39 39

South Elgin 9 0 39 39

Pana 9 0 39 39

Morris 9 0 39 39

Farmington 9 0 37 37

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 9 0 37 37

Byron 9 0 36 36

Cary (C.-Grove) 9 0 36 36

Richmond (R.-Burton) 9 0 36 36

Rockton (Hononegah) 9 0 36 36

Tolono (Unity) 9 0 36 36

Mt. Carmel 9 0 34 34

Lemont (H.S.) 9 0 34 34

Mahomet (M.-Seymour) 9 0 33 33

Normal (Community) 9 0 32 32

Wauconda 9 0 31 31

Benton 9 0 29 29

Williamsville 8 1 44 36

Pecatonica 8 1 44 35

Kewanee (H.S.) 8 1 43 37

Johnston City 8 1 42 34

Gurnee (Warren) 8 1 42 34

Park Ridge (Maine South) 8 1 41 35

Rochester 8 1 41 32

Breese (Central) 8 1 41 32

Hinsdale (Central) 8 1 40 34

Camp Point (Central) 8 1 39 34

Mascoutah 8 1 37 32

Elmhurst (IC Catholic) 8 1 37 30

Carrollton 8 1 37 29

Moline (H.S.) 8 1 36 32

Nashville 8 1 36 29

Abingdon (A.-Avon) 8 1 34 28

Deerfield (H.S.) 8 1 31 26

Chicago (Amundsen) 8 1 30 24

Plainfield (Central) 8 1 25 22

Wheaton (St. Francis) 7 2 50 38

Chicago (Phillips) 7 2 48 33

Chicago (Goode) 7 2 44 30

East St. Louis (Sr.) 7 2 44 29

Oak Lawn (Richards) 7 2 42 31

Washington 7 2 42 28

Mt. Prospect (Prospect) 7 2 39 27

Arcola 7 2 38 26

Chester 7 2 34 20

Erie 7 2 33 21

Naperville (North) 6 3 48 26

Palatine (H.S.) 6 3 44 29

Oswego (H.S.) 6 3 44 22

Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 6 3 42 22

Chicago (Morgan Park) 6 3 42 20

Chicago (Brooks) 6 3 41 25

Momence 6 3 41 20

Chicago (Payton) 6 3 37 23

Chicago (Carver) 6 3 37 16

Villa Park (Willowbrook) 6 3 31 16

Colfax (Ridgeview) 5 4 40 14

Cahokia (H.S.) 5 4 34 15

Other Playoff Clinchers (6 or more wins)

Wilmette (Loyola Academy) 9 0 52 52

Joliet (Catholic Academy) 9 0 38 38

Breese (Mater Dei) 9 0 35 35

Princeton 8 1 45 37

Naperville (Neuqua Valley) 8 1 44 38

Lockport (Twp.) 8 1 42 35

Braidwood (Reed-Custer) 8 1 42 33

Chicago (St. Ignatius) 8 1 40 33

Elmhurst (York) 8 1 40 32

Wheaton (North) 8 1 40 31

Chicago (Clark) 8 1 37 31

Knoxville 8 1 37 29

Genoa (G.-Kingston) 8 1 37 28

Machesney Park (Harlem) 8 1 37 28

Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) 8 1 37 28

Athens 8 1 36 28

Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 8 1 36 28

Buffalo Grove 8 1 35 28

Toledo (Cumberland) 8 1 34 27

Fairfield 8 1 34 26

Chicago (Kenwood) 8 1 33 28

Marion (H.S.) 8 1 29 24

Ottawa (Marquette) 8 1 28 22

Collinsville 8 1 26 20

Oak Park (Fenwick) 7 2 47 35

Chicago (Brother Rice) 7 2 47 29

Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) 7 2 44 33

Glenview (Glenbrook South) 7 2 43 29

Plainfield (North) 7 2 42 30

Chicago (St. Rita) 7 2 42 27

Bolingbrook 7 2 41 26

Freeburg 7 2 41 26

Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) 7 2 41 25

Chicago (Taft) 7 2 40 30

Lake Forest (H.S.) 7 2 40 29

Forreston 7 2 40 25

Carterville 7 2 40 23

Chicago (Whitney Young) 7 2 39 25

Rushville (R.-Industry) 7 2 39 24

Troy (Triad) 7 2 39 23

Peru (St. Bede) 7 2 39 23

Hoffman Estates (H.S.) 7 2 38 28

Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) 7 2 38 24

Monticello 7 2 38 23

Lena (L.-Winslow) 7 2 38 23

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 7 2 38 23

Carlinville 7 2 38 22

Fairbury (Prairie Central) 7 2 38 22

Lombard (Glenbard East) 7 2 38 21

Belvidere (North) 7 2 38 21

Stillman Valley 7 2 38 21

Sterling (H.S.) 7 2 37 26

Morton 7 2 37 25

Pekin 7 2 37 23

Fulton (H.S.) 7 2 37 22

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 7 2 37 21

Rochelle 7 2 36 25

West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) 7 2 36 23

Vandalia 7 2 36 22

Sesser (S.-Valier) 7 2 35 19

Peoria (H.S.) 7 2 35 19

Chicago (Noble/Comer) 7 2 34 24

Westville 7 2 34 19

Greenfield 7 2 33 21

Grayslake (Central) 7 2 33 18

Tremont 7 2 32 17

Vernon Hills 7 2 32 17

Gilman (Iroquois West) 7 2 31 19

South Holland (Thornwood) 7 2 31 16

Nokomis 7 2 23 8

Chicago (Mt. Carmel) 6 3 54 30

Coal City 6 3 49 23

Moweaqua (Central A & M) 6 3 47 26

Naperville (Central) 6 3 47 26

Crete (C.-Monee) 6 3 47 22

Chicago (Marist) 6 3 46 24

Antioch 6 3 46 19

Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) 6 3 44 24

Aledo (Mercer County) 6 3 44 19

Quincy (Notre Dame) 6 3 44 19

Chicago (Hyde Park) 6 3 43 25

Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 6 3 43 23

Carol Stream (Glenbard North) 6 3 43 21

Monmouth (United) 6 3 42 23

Murphysboro 6 3 42 21

Rock Island (H.S.) 6 3 42 20

Mt. Zion 6 3 42 20

Catlin (Salt Fork) 6 3 41 20

Evergreen Park 6 3 40 23

Mendon (Unity) 6 3 40 22

Libertyville 6 3 40 21

Evanston (Twp.) 6 3 40 20

Sycamore (H.S.) 6 3 40 20

O'Fallon (H.S.) 6 3 40 16

Chicago (Raby) 6 3 39 22

Oswego (East) 6 3 39 21

Paris 6 3 39 19

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 6 3 39 19

Eureka 6 3 39 18

Crystal Lake (Central) 6 3 39 18

Algonquin (Jacobs) 6 3 39 17

Dixon (H.S.) 6 3 39 15

Rockford (Boylan Catholic) 6 3 39 15

Chicago (Mather) 6 3 38 20

Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) 6 3 38 18

Springfield (H.S.) 6 3 38 18

Aurora (Marmion Academy) 6 3 38 17

Chatham (Glenwood) 6 3 38 16

Lisle (Sr.) 6 3 38 15

Lawrenceville 6 3 37 17

Casey (C.-Westfield) 6 3 37 17

Clifton (Central) 6 3 37 17

Peoria (Notre Dame) 6 3 37 16

Normal (Community West) 6 3 37 16

Carmi (C.-White County) 6 3 37 14

Chicago (King) 6 3 36 18

Macomb 6 3 36 14

Monmouth (M.-Roseville) 6 3 36 13

Chicago (Bogan) 6 3 35 18

Elmwood 6 3 35 15

Winchester 6 3 35 14

Aurora (A. Christian) 6 3 34 15

Plano 6 3 33 12

Bethalto (Civic Memorial) 6 3 32 12

Chicago (Sullivan) 6 3 30 10

Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 6 3 29 9

At-Large Qualifiers (5 wins)

Palos Heights (Shepard) 5 4 51 21

Highland 5 4 50 23

Rolling Meadows 5 4 50 21

Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 5 4 48 23

Marengo 5 4 48 14

Chicago (Simeon) 5 4 47 18

Riverside (R.-Brookfield) 5 4 47 18

Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) 5 4 47 17

Minooka 5 4 46 18

Orland Park (Sandburg) 5 4 46 17

Chicago (St. Patrick) 5 4 46 16

Kankakee (McNamara) 5 4 45 18

LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) 5 4 45 16

Yorkville (H.S.) 5 4 44 18

Virden (North Mac) 5 4 44 17

DuQuoin (H.S.) 5 4 43 19

El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 5 4 43 18

Geneva 5 4 43 18

Winnetka (New Trier) 5 4 43 17

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 5 4 42 16

Maple Park (Kaneland) 5 4 42 15

Greenville 5 4 42 15

New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) 5 4 42 14

Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 5 4 42 13

Hoopeston (H. Area) 5 4 42 13

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 5 4 42 13

Champaign (Centennial) 5 4 42 11

Metamora 5 4 41 17

Harrisburg 5 4 41 14

Beardstown 5 4 41 14

Barrington 5 4 41 13

Midlothian (Bremen) 5 4 41 13

Mendota 5 4 41 12

Peotone 5 4 41 12

Hampshire 5 4 40 17

Macon (Meridian) 5 4 40 16

Dunlap 5 4 40 15

Olney (Richland County) 5 4 40 14

Piasa (Southwestern) 5 4 40 13

Elgin (Larkin) 5 4 40 13

Crystal Lake (South) 5 4 40 12

LaGrange (Lyons) 5 4 40 12

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 5 4 40 11

Bartlett 5 4 40 11

Lake Villa (Lakes) 5 4 40 11

Rockford (East) 5 4 40 10

Poplar Grove (North Boone) 5 4 40 10

Shelbyville 5 4 39 11

Jacksonville (H.S.) 5 4 39 11

Galena (H.S.) 5 4 39 10

Chicago (Kennedy) 5 3 38 18

Blue Island (Eisenhower) 5 4 38 16

LaSalle (L.-Peru) 5 4 38 13

Columbia 5 4 38 12

Plainfield (East) 5 4 38 12

Edwardsville (H.S.) 5 4 38 11

Princeville 5 4 38 10

Newton 5 4 37 14

Chicago (Noble/Bulls) 5 4 37 14

Carbondale (H.S.) 5 4 37 12

Lake Zurich 5 4 37 12

Kewanee (Wethersfield) 5 4 37 10

Flora 5 4 37 8

Chicago (Julian) 5 4 36 13

Salem 5 4 36 12

Downers Grove (South) 5 4 36 11

Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) 5 4 35 10

Villa Grove 5 4 34 9

Non-Qualifier with 5 wins

Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 5 4 31 7

