Here are the IHSA Football quarterfinal matchups and schedule

Quarterfinals
CLASS 1A
#1 Abingdon-Avon (10-1) at #13 Ridgeview-Lexington (7-4), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#7 Fulton (9-2) at #6 Lena-Winslow (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#9 Central A&M (8-3) at #5 Arcola (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 2:30 pm
#3 Athens (10-1) at #2 Carrollton (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
#13 Kankakee McNamara (7-4) at #1 Wilmington (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 5 p.m.
#3 Farmington (11-0) at #2 Downs Tri-Valley (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#4 Breese Mater Dei (11-0) at #1 St. Teresa (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.
#2 Pana (11-0) at #6 Nashville (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
#4 Braidwood Reed-Custer (10-1) at #1 Byron (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.
#2 Princeton (10-1) at #6 Elmhurst IC (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.
#4 Williamsville (10-1) at #1 Tolono Unity (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.
#3 Benton (11-0) at #2 Mount Carmel (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.
CLASS 4A
#4 Genoa-Kingston (10-1) at #1 Joliet Catholic (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
#2 Richmond-Burton (11-0) vs. #6 Chicago Phillips (9-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.
#4 Freeburg (9-2) at #1 Rochester (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.
#2 Breese Central (10-1) at #3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.
CLASS 5A
#13 Chicago St. Patrick (7-4) at #9 Sycamore (8-3), Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m.
#2 Oak Park Fenwick (9-2) at #14 LaGrange Park Nazareth (7-4), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#5 Marion (10-1) at #1 Kankakee (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.
#3 Mahomet-Seymour (11-0) at #7 Morton (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
CLASS 6A
#12 Crystal Lake Central (8-3) at #1 Cary-Grove (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#7 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (9-2) at #6 Lake Forest (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#4 East St. Louis (9-2) at #1 Lemont (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, 2:30 p.m.
#7 Crete-Monee (8-3) at #6 Washington (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A
#17 Chicago Mt. Carmel (8-3) at #9 Chicago Brother Rice (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 4 p.m.
#4 Wheaton North (10-1) at #21 Villa Park Willowbrook (8-3), Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
#2 Rockton Hononegah (11-0) at #10 Chicago St. Rita (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 3 p.m.
#19 Algonquin Jacobs (8-3) at #11 Mt. Prospect (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
CLASS 8A
#9 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (9-2) at #1 Wilmette Loyola (11-0), Sat., Nov. 13, noon
#4 Lockport (10-1) at #21 Carol Stream Glenbard North (8-3), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#18 Chicago Marist (8-3) at #10 Glenview Glenbrook South (9-2), Sat., Nov. 13, 1 p.m.
#6 Park Ridge Maine South (10-1) at #3 Naperville Neuqua Valley (10-1), Sat., Nov. 13, 5 p.m.
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
