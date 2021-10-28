Here's a look at all of the Coles County-area Round 1 football playoff matchups

DECATUR —The IHSA football playoffs begin Friday and Saturday with first-round games — 128 matchups spread throughout eight classes.
In the Coles County area, four teams are playing in the postseason between Class 1A and Class 2A, and also 8-Man Football.
Here's a breakdown of all four matchups featuring Decatur area teams in the first round.
CLASS 1A
West Central vs. Arcola
Time and place: 2 p.m. on Saturday at Arcola
Records: Winchester 6-3, Arcola 7-2
Of note: Arcola is well-rested after enjoying a forfeit victory from Argenta-Oreana in Week 9. After starting 0-2, the Purple Riders have rattled off seven straight victories to become Lincoln Prairie Conference champions and the No. 5 seed in the South bracket. Arcola's senior running back Caleb McMillan has been on fire recently, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 184 yards in a victory over Villa Grove in Week 8. Freshman Tanner Thomas, the Riders' QB of the future, has taken over duties under center as the season has gone on. Arcola has averaged 31.7 points gives up 18.1 points per game. Since taking over the program in 2017, this is the fourth consecutive playoff appearance for head coach Nick Lindsey ... The West Central co-op is made up of Winchester and Bluff high schools. The Cougars 12th-seeded Cougars play in the Western Illinois Conference and last made the playoffs in 2015. The running attack is West Central's bread and butter with two rushers nearing or surpassing 1,000 yards. Senior Ryan Moore has rushed for 1,229 yards and 18 touchdowns while senior Lathan Barnett has 929 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Shelbyville vs. Carrollton
Time and place: 1 p.m. on Saturday at Carrollton
Records: Shelbyville 5-4, Carrollton 8-1
Of note: No. 15-seeded Shelbyville returns to the postseason for the first time since 2017, when the Rams advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Shelbyville has averaged 24.8 points and allowed 23.8 points, leading to several tight contests. After starting the season 4-1, Shelbyville has lost three of four with the win coming as a forfeit vs. Sullivan. Junior Max Beyers leads the offense with 1,158 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. Holden Schmidt is the Rams' leading rusher with 382 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Brachbill is Byers' favorite receiving target with 395 yards and four scores. ... Among Class 1A teams, No. 2-seeded Carrollton has the most powerful scoring offense, averaging 50.2 points. The winner of the WIVC championship, the Hawks scored less than 50 points in just two games. Senior quarterback Grant Pohlman has thrown for 1,235 yards and 16 touchdowns with his favorite passing target being Kyle Leonard with 609 yards and 11 TDs. Pohlman is also the team's leading rusher with 940 yards and 18 scores.
CLASS 2A
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Pana
Time and place: 7 p.m. on Friday at Pana
Records: Arthur 5-4, Pana 9-0
Of note: Arthur's season started off slow, with three consecutive losses, but the Knights rebounded to win five of their last six games to make the playoffs for the second time in program history. The No. 15-seeded team will lean heavily on junior running back Kaden Feagin, who ran for 1,158 yards and 16 touchdowns. Landon Waldrop added 415 yards and five scores to the running attack. Feagin is also the team's leading tackler with 84 tackles, and also has two interceptions and five pass deflections. ... The Knights' path to their first playoff victory goes through undefeated Pana, the No. 2-seeded team in the South bracket. Pana's offense has averaged 43.2 points thanks to the outstanding play of quarterback Max Lynch. The Panthers junior has thrown for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns and added 1,110 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground — 2,353 total yards of offense and 32 touchdowns. Kyle Kuhn leads the Panthers' defense, which has allowed 10.6 points per game, with 106 tackles, including eight for a loss.
8-man
Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Martinsville
Time and place: 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Martinsville
Records: St. Thomas More 5-4, Martinsville 7-2
Of note: Martinsville is the top seed in the southern bracket — the Bluestreaks haven't been in the postseason since 2003. After beginning the season 5-0, Martinsville lost two straight, but bounced back with a 30-16 Week 8 win against St. Thomas More and finished with a blowout of winless Galva. Martinsville is led by the elusive Herreras — seniors Vicente and Sabastian, and sophomore Victor. ... St. Thomas More is led by quarterback Justen Green, who threw for 1,480 yards and 20 TDs, and also rushed for 529 yards and two TDs.
