Here's a look at the Coles County-area Round 2 football playoff matchups

DECATUR — The IHSA football playoffs continue this Saturday with second-round games with both Arcola and Martinsville still alive in the playoffs.

Here's a breakdown of the two area second-round playoff matchups.

CLASS 1A

No. 5 Arcola at No. 13 Brown County

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. in Mount Sterling

Records: Arcola 8-2, Brown County 6-4

Of note: Arcola defeated West Central in Round 1, 31-12. Starting quarterback Beau Edwards was 7-for-12 for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards added 56 yards on the ground and had a team-high nine tackles. Running back Jed Jones had 68 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown. Tanner Thomas led the Purple Riders in receiving with 84 yards and two TDs. Arcola is on an eight-game winning streak going into Round 2. … Brown County beat Arcola-rival Toledo Cumberland on the road in Round 1, 24-14. Hornets quarterback Tate Fullerton threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Brown County was the only team to defeat 1A No. 1 seed Camp Point Central in Week 4, 22-20. The Hornets averaged 20.2 points of offense this season and gave up 21.0 to opposing teams, giving them a negative point differential of .8.

8-man football

No. 6 Martinsville at No. 3 Orangeville

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Records: Martinsville is 8-2, Orangeville is 9-1

Of note: Martinsville trailed in its first-round game against St. Thomas More 20-8 at half before storming back for a 29-28 win — the football program's first postseason win since 2003. Orangeville's only loss this season was to Milledgeville — 56-26 — in Week 6. Since, Orangeville has crushed three opponents, including a 56-8 win in the first round against Kirkland Hiawatha. Martinsville's win against St. Thomas More was its second against the Sabers this season — the Bluestreaks also beat St. Thomas More 30-16 in Week 8. St. Thomas More is the only common opponent between Martinsville and Orangeville — the Broncos beat the Sabers 26-18 in Week 2. Despite an enrollment of 107.5, Orangeville made the playoffs three straight years in 11-man football from 2017 to 2019, including a playoff win in 2019, before switching to 8-man football this season.

