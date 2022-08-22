 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's the Mattoon-Charleston-area Week 1 high school football schedule

Week 1

Area

Charleston at Herscher

Troy Triad at Mattoon

Arcola at Tuscola

Downs Tri-Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Newton at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Toledo Cumberland at Shelbyville

Paris at Casey-Westfield

Heyworth at Tri-County (Sat.)

8-man

Martinsville at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Region

Central State 8

MacArthur at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier at Normal University, 7 p.m.

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic at Pontiac

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Tolono Unity at Fairbury Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello

Big Twelve

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods

Champaign Centennial at Urbana (forfeit)

Champaign Central at Normal West

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual (Sat.)

Little Illini

Marshall at Mt. Carmel

Olney Richland County at Lawrenceville

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

New Berlin at Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains

Stanford Olympia at Riverton

Williamsville at PORTA

South Central

Carlinville at Virden North Mac

Greenville at Hillsboro

Litchfield at Gillespie

Pana at Vandalia 

Piasa Southwestern at Staunton

Non-conference

Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham

Bridgeport Red Hill at Cerro Gordo-Bement

St. Teresa at Effingham

LeRoy at Central A&M

Lincoln at Clinton

Meridian at El Paso-Gridley

Mount Zion at Bartonville

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Tremont

Taylorville at Mount Vernon

Toulon Stark County at Nokomis

Robinson at Roxana

Oblong at Dupo

Normal Community at O'Fallon

Peotone at Rantoul

Belleville West at Danville

Metamora at Peoria High

Ridgeview/Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GCMS at Minonk Fieldcrest

Eureka at Canton

Streator at East Peoria

8-man

Danville Schlarman at Farmer City Blue Ridge

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Milford (Thu.)

Kincaid South Fork at Pawnee

Champaign St. Thomas More at Decatur LSA (Sat.)

