High school football: Check out information on teams around the Coles County area

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond could rise to the top of the Lincoln Prairie Conference this season, but perennial powers Arcola and Cumberland still have formidable teams.
Here's a look at some teams in the LPC and others from around the area:
Arcola Purple Riders
HEAD COACH: Nick Lindsey
LAST SEASON: 9-3
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Beau Jones, QB; Jed Jones, RB; Beau Edwards, WR
OUTLOOK: No team in the area was hit harder by graduation than Arcola. But the Purple Riders always seem to reload. They have plenty of young talent to go along with an experiened quarterback in Beau Jones.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights
HEAD COACH: Ryan Jefferson
LAST SEASON: 6-4
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Brady Borntreger (Sr. QB), Billy Fifer (Sr., RB/LB), Finn Davison (Sr., RB/DB), Kaden Feagin (So., RB/LB), Jamison Rocke (Sr., WR/DB), Austin Plank (Sr., WR/DB), Jack Martin (Sr., OL/LB), Austin Abercrombie (Jr., TE/LB), Morgan Cotton (Sr., OL/DL), Brayden Fay (Sr., OL/DL), Rene Juarez-Cuevas (Sr., OL/DL), Max Allen (Jr., RB/LB), Quentin Day (Jr., WR/DB), Kody Kornewald (So., OL/DL), Noah Garrett (So., QB/DB)
OUTLOOK: There are several teams in the area with senior classes who deserve that one last postseason run, and the Knights are one of them — they’re potentially the best team in the LPC. Between Borntreger, Fifer, Feagin, Davison, Rocke and Plank, good luck figuring out who to focus on stopping. The good news is, even though ALAH will miss its seniors in the fall, the future is bright — led by sophomore Feagin.
Cumberland Pirates
HEAD COACH: Lucas Watkins
LAST SEASON: 6-4
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Wyatt Brant (RB), Rayce Zyke (RB)
Pirates' running game and defense will once again be a major force in the conference.
Tri-County Titans
HEAD COACH: Brian Anderson
LAST SEASON: 5-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dan Drake (Sr., RB/LB), Owen Knoebel (Sr., OL/DL), Greg Reese (Jr., OL/DE), Timmy Keske (Jr., OL/DL), Colby Luth (Jr., OL), Elijan Johnson (Jr., OL)
OUTLOOK: Tri-County will have a formidable run game led by Drake running behind a deep and talented line. The same combination will provide a stout defense.
OTHER TEAMS
Shelbyville Rams
HEAD COACH: Bill Duckett
LAST SEASON: 4-5
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Rope Hatfield (Jr., RB/LB), Max Beyers (Jr., QB/WR/DB), Ethan Clark (Jr., OL/LB), Connor Rhodes (Jr., OL), Ty Brachbill (So., WR/DB), Jack Allen (Jr., LB), Anthony Lape (Jr., OL/DL), Drake McDonald (So., LB/TE)
OUTLOOK: The Rams’ overall numbers are low and they have only two seniors, but there’s a good core. With Hatfield and Beyers leading a talented junior class, Shelbyville can use this season to build toward a return to the playoffs in the fall.
Sullivan-Okaw Valley Redskins
HEAD COACH: Nathan Becker
LAST SEASON: 0-9
PLAYER TO WATCH: Luke Vandenburgh (LB)
OUTLOOK: For young teams struggling with numbers, COVID has made life even more difficult. Sullivan has some solid players, but breaking a 31-game losing streak won’t be easy in the CIC.