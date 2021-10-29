 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

IHSA football first-round playoff scores from around the state

  • 0

Class 1A

NORTH

Abingdon 14, Annawan-Wethersfield 8, final

(8) Monmouth United at (9) Gilman Iroquois West (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(13) Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4) at (4) Rushville (7-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Peru St. Bede 30, Hope 19, final

Ottawa Marquette 32, Princeville 7, final

(10) Raby (6-3) at (3) Fulton (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Forreston 22, Galena 14, final

(11) Aurora Christian (6-3) at (6) Lena-Winslow (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

SOUTH

(16) Villa Grove (5-4) at (1) Camp Point Central (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(9) Central A&M (6-3) at (8) Nokomis (7-2), Saturday, 5 p.m.

(13) Brown County (5-4) at (4) Cumberland (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(12) West Central (6-3) at (5) Arcola (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(15) Shelbyville (5-4) at (2) Carrollton (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(10) Salt Fork (6-3) at (7) Greenfield (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(14) Meridian (5-4) at (3) Athens (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(11) Casey-Westfield (6-3) at (6) Sesser-Valier (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

NORTH

(16) Julian (5-4) at (1) Wilmington (9-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.

(9) Sterling Newman (6-3) at (8) Mercer County (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(13) Kankakee Bishop Mac (5-4) at (4) Knoxville (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(12) Clifton Central (6-3) at (5) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2),  Saturday, 2 p.m.

(15) Rockridge (5-4) at (2) Tri-Valley (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(10) North Lawndale (6-3) at (7) Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(14) El Paso-Gridley (5-4) at (3) Farmington (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(11) Momence (6-3) at (6) Tremont (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

SOUTH

(16) Flora (5-4) at (1) St. Teresa (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(9) Chester (7-2) at (8) Vandalia (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Breese Mater Dei 54, Carmi White County 16, final

(12) Lawrenceville (6-3) at (5) Johnston City (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. 

Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19, final

(10) Westville (7-2) at (7) Maroa-Forsyth (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(14) North Mac (5-4) at (3) Bismarck-Henning (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(11) Unity-Payson (6-3) at (6) Nashville (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

NORTH

Byron 58, Catalyst Maria 0, final

(9) Carver (6-3) at (8) Lisle (6-3), Saturday, noon

Reed-Custer 26, Peotone 0, final

(12) Elmwood-Brimfield at (5) Clark (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Princeton 47, North Boone 14, final

(10) King (6-3) at (7) Prairie Central (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(14) Mendota (5-4) at (3) Durand-Pecatonica (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Elmhurst IC 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8, 4th

SOUTH

(16) Newton (5-4) at (1) Tolono Unity (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(9) Eureka (6-3) at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(13) Beardstown (5-4) at (4) Williamsville (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(12) Hoopeston (5-4) at (5) Fairfield (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(15) St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at (2) Mount Carmel (9-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

(10) DuQuoin (5-4) at (7) Carlinville (7-2),  Saturday, 2 p.m.

(14) Piasa Southwestern (5-4) at (3) Benton (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(11) Greenville (5-4) at (6) Monticello (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

NORTH

Joliet Catholic 48, Marengo 0, final

Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3, final

Genoa-Kingston 59, Bogan 0, final

(12) Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at (5) Wheaton St. Francis (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sulllivan 0, final

(10) Hyde Park (6-3) at (7) Stillman Valley (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(14) Plano (6-3) at (3) Kewanee (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(11) Dixon (6-3) at (6) Phillips (7-2), Saturday, 4 p.m.

SOUTH

(16) Cahokia (5-4) at (1) Rochester (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

(9) Paris (6-3) at (8) Mount Zion (6-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Freeburg 69, Richland County 19, final

(12) Harrisburg (5-4) at (5) Carterville (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(15) Salem (5-4) at (2) Breese Central (8-1), Saturday, 6 p.m.

(10) Macomb (6-3) at (7) Murphysboro (6-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Springfield SHG 49, Columbia 13, final

Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame 17, final

Class 5A

NORTH

Glenbard South 41, Chicago Noble/Bulls 14, final

(9) Sycamore (6-3) at (8) Evergreen Park (6-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.

(13) St. Patrick (5-4) at (4) Sterling (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Rochelle 36, Payton 3, final

Kaneland 50, Fenwick 14, final

Rockford Boylan 41, Brooks 8, final

(14) Nazareth (5-4) at (3) Chicago Goode (7-2), Friday, 4 p.m.

(11) Aurora Marmion (6-3) at (6) Chicago Noble (7-2), Saturday, noon

SOUTH

(16) Carbondale (5-4) at (1) Kankakee (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

(9) Morgan Park (6-3) at (8) Peoria (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(13) Dunlap (5-4) at (4) Mascoutah (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(12) Metamora (5-4) at (5) Marion (8-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0, final

Morton 56, Highland 33, final

(14) Jacksonville (5-4) at (3) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0), Saturday, 7 p.m.

(11) Hillcrest (5-4) at (6) Triad (7-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Class 6A

NORTH

Cary Grove 42, Rockford East 8, final

Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22, final

Deerfield 27, Mather 0, final

(12) Crystal Lake Central (6-3) at (5) Amundsen (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Wauconda 41, Lakes 7, final

Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hill 0, final

(14) Crystal Lake South (5-4) at (3) Harlem (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6, final

SOUTH

Lemont 45, Kennedy 0, final

Springfield 68, Rock Island  56, 4th

(13) Riverside-Brookfield (5-4) at (4) East St. Louis (7-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Richards 28, Simeon 10, final

St. Ignatius 42, Bremen 7, final

(10) Glenwood (6-3) at (7) Crete-Monee (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(14) Champaign Centennial (5-4) at (3) Kenwood (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Washington 14, Normal West 7, final

Class 7A

Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0, final

Chicago Mount Carmel 20, Thornwood 0, final

Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22, final

(24) Wheaton Warrensville South (5-4) at (9) Brother Rice (7-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

(29) Elgin Larkin (5-4) at (4) Wheaton North (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Hoffman Estates 34, TF South 26, final

Moline 48, Hampshire 35, 4th

Willowbrook 44, Young 0, final

(31) Plainfield East (5-4) at (2) Hononegah (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin 28, Libertyville 14, final

(26) Geneva (5-4) at (7) Collinsville (8-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.

St. Rita 42, Rolling Meadows 7, final

Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6, final

Jacobs 48, Hersey 20. final

(27) Lincoln-Way West (5-4) at (6) Buffalo Grove (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Prospect 35, Shepard 0, 4th

Class 8A

(32) Downers Grove South (5-4) at (1) Loyola Academy (5-4), Saturday, noon

Naperville Central 28, Naperville North 16, final

Minooka 16, York 13, final

(24) Oswego East (6-3) at (9) Lincoln-Way East (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(29) Lyons (5-4) at (4) Lockport (8-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

(20) Oswego (6-3) at (13) Glenbard West (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9, final

(21) Glenbard North (6-3) at (12) Bolingbrook, Saturday, 6 p.m.

 South Elgin 24, Edwardsville 13, final

Marist 42, Glenbard East 0, final

(26) Sandburg (5-4) at (7) Hinsdale Central (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Glenbrook South 34, O'Fallon 6, final

Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7, final

(19) Palatine (6-3) at (14) Taft (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Maine South 51, New Trier 7, final

(22) Evanston (6-3) at (11) Plainfield North (7-2), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense looking to recoup lost pride

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense looking to recoup lost pride

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News