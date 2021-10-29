IHSA football first-round playoff scores from around the state

Class 1A
NORTH
Abingdon 14, Annawan-Wethersfield 8, final
(8) Monmouth United at (9) Gilman Iroquois West (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4) at (4) Rushville (7-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Peru St. Bede 30, Hope 19, final
Ottawa Marquette 32, Princeville 7, final
(10) Raby (6-3) at (3) Fulton (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Forreston 22, Galena 14, final
(11) Aurora Christian (6-3) at (6) Lena-Winslow (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
SOUTH
(16) Villa Grove (5-4) at (1) Camp Point Central (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(9) Central A&M (6-3) at (8) Nokomis (7-2), Saturday, 5 p.m.
(13) Brown County (5-4) at (4) Cumberland (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(12) West Central (6-3) at (5) Arcola (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(15) Shelbyville (5-4) at (2) Carrollton (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(10) Salt Fork (6-3) at (7) Greenfield (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) Meridian (5-4) at (3) Athens (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Casey-Westfield (6-3) at (6) Sesser-Valier (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
NORTH
(16) Julian (5-4) at (1) Wilmington (9-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.
(9) Sterling Newman (6-3) at (8) Mercer County (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Kankakee Bishop Mac (5-4) at (4) Knoxville (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(12) Clifton Central (6-3) at (5) Erie-Prophetstown (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(15) Rockridge (5-4) at (2) Tri-Valley (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(10) North Lawndale (6-3) at (7) Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) El Paso-Gridley (5-4) at (3) Farmington (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Momence (6-3) at (6) Tremont (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
SOUTH
(16) Flora (5-4) at (1) St. Teresa (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(9) Chester (7-2) at (8) Vandalia (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Breese Mater Dei 54, Carmi White County 16, final
(12) Lawrenceville (6-3) at (5) Johnston City (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19, final
(10) Westville (7-2) at (7) Maroa-Forsyth (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) North Mac (5-4) at (3) Bismarck-Henning (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Unity-Payson (6-3) at (6) Nashville (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
NORTH
Byron 58, Catalyst Maria 0, final
(9) Carver (6-3) at (8) Lisle (6-3), Saturday, noon
Reed-Custer 26, Peotone 0, final
(12) Elmwood-Brimfield at (5) Clark (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Princeton 47, North Boone 14, final
(10) King (6-3) at (7) Prairie Central (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(14) Mendota (5-4) at (3) Durand-Pecatonica (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Elmhurst IC 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8, 4th
SOUTH
(16) Newton (5-4) at (1) Tolono Unity (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(9) Eureka (6-3) at (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Beardstown (5-4) at (4) Williamsville (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(12) Hoopeston (5-4) at (5) Fairfield (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(15) St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at (2) Mount Carmel (9-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
(10) DuQuoin (5-4) at (7) Carlinville (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(14) Piasa Southwestern (5-4) at (3) Benton (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(11) Greenville (5-4) at (6) Monticello (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
NORTH
Joliet Catholic 48, Marengo 0, final
Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3, final
Genoa-Kingston 59, Bogan 0, final
(12) Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at (5) Wheaton St. Francis (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sulllivan 0, final
(10) Hyde Park (6-3) at (7) Stillman Valley (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) Plano (6-3) at (3) Kewanee (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(11) Dixon (6-3) at (6) Phillips (7-2), Saturday, 4 p.m.
SOUTH
(16) Cahokia (5-4) at (1) Rochester (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.
(9) Paris (6-3) at (8) Mount Zion (6-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Freeburg 69, Richland County 19, final
(12) Harrisburg (5-4) at (5) Carterville (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(15) Salem (5-4) at (2) Breese Central (8-1), Saturday, 6 p.m.
(10) Macomb (6-3) at (7) Murphysboro (6-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Springfield SHG 49, Columbia 13, final
Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame 17, final
Class 5A
NORTH
Glenbard South 41, Chicago Noble/Bulls 14, final
(9) Sycamore (6-3) at (8) Evergreen Park (6-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.
(13) St. Patrick (5-4) at (4) Sterling (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Rochelle 36, Payton 3, final
Kaneland 50, Fenwick 14, final
Rockford Boylan 41, Brooks 8, final
(14) Nazareth (5-4) at (3) Chicago Goode (7-2), Friday, 4 p.m.
(11) Aurora Marmion (6-3) at (6) Chicago Noble (7-2), Saturday, noon
SOUTH
(16) Carbondale (5-4) at (1) Kankakee (9-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.
(9) Morgan Park (6-3) at (8) Peoria (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(13) Dunlap (5-4) at (4) Mascoutah (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
(12) Metamora (5-4) at (5) Marion (8-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0, final
Morton 56, Highland 33, final
(14) Jacksonville (5-4) at (3) Mahomet-Seymour (9-0), Saturday, 7 p.m.
(11) Hillcrest (5-4) at (6) Triad (7-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Class 6A
NORTH
Cary Grove 42, Rockford East 8, final
Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22, final
Deerfield 27, Mather 0, final
(12) Crystal Lake Central (6-3) at (5) Amundsen (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Wauconda 41, Lakes 7, final
Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hill 0, final
(14) Crystal Lake South (5-4) at (3) Harlem (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6, final
SOUTH
Lemont 45, Kennedy 0, final
Springfield 68, Rock Island 56, 4th
(13) Riverside-Brookfield (5-4) at (4) East St. Louis (7-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Richards 28, Simeon 10, final
St. Ignatius 42, Bremen 7, final
(10) Glenwood (6-3) at (7) Crete-Monee (6-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(14) Champaign Centennial (5-4) at (3) Kenwood (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Washington 14, Normal West 7, final
Class 7A
Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0, final
Chicago Mount Carmel 20, Thornwood 0, final
Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22, final
(24) Wheaton Warrensville South (5-4) at (9) Brother Rice (7-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
(29) Elgin Larkin (5-4) at (4) Wheaton North (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Hoffman Estates 34, TF South 26, final
Moline 48, Hampshire 35, 4th
Willowbrook 44, Young 0, final
(31) Plainfield East (5-4) at (2) Hononegah (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Pekin 28, Libertyville 14, final
(26) Geneva (5-4) at (7) Collinsville (8-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.
St. Rita 42, Rolling Meadows 7, final
Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6, final
Jacobs 48, Hersey 20. final
(27) Lincoln-Way West (5-4) at (6) Buffalo Grove (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Prospect 35, Shepard 0, 4th
Class 8A
(32) Downers Grove South (5-4) at (1) Loyola Academy (5-4), Saturday, noon
Naperville Central 28, Naperville North 16, final
Minooka 16, York 13, final
(24) Oswego East (6-3) at (9) Lincoln-Way East (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
(29) Lyons (5-4) at (4) Lockport (8-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
(20) Oswego (6-3) at (13) Glenbard West (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9, final
(21) Glenbard North (6-3) at (12) Bolingbrook, Saturday, 6 p.m.
South Elgin 24, Edwardsville 13, final
Marist 42, Glenbard East 0, final
(26) Sandburg (5-4) at (7) Hinsdale Central (8-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Glenbrook South 34, O'Fallon 6, final
Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7, final
(19) Palatine (6-3) at (14) Taft (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Maine South 51, New Trier 7, final
(22) Evanston (6-3) at (11) Plainfield North (7-2), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 9 high school football games
Watch now: Michael Coleman 1-yd TD run pushes NCHS lead to 45-7
NCHS
NCHS
NCHS
NCHS
NCHS
Watch now: HB Chris Taylor 19-yd TD pass to NCHS QB Chase Mackey
Watch now: NCHS' Chase Wiese intercepts Normal West pass late in first half
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Watch now: Hayden Lay 5-yd TD run gives NCHS 10-7 lead over West
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Watch now: Mangruem 5-yd TD pass to Ziebarth gives West 7-0 lead over NCHS
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Watch now: Pregame flavor before Unit 5 showdown between Normal Community and Normal West
NCHS
Watch now: NCHS junior Chris Taylor talks about his big night and Ironmen win over West
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle recaps his team's season
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle takes a sweep for a big gain
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ian Whitaker makes a tackle for loss
Watch now: Central Catholic's Tyler Sears makes a third-down tackle
Watch now: Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht talks about his team's growth
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 9 high school football games
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Watch now: MacArthur stops Jacksonville on 4th down
Watch now: MacArthur's Brylan Phillips connects with Azarion Richardson for a touchdown; Generals lead 7-0
Watch now: Cumberland scores again Saganamon Valley
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Watch now: Chase Walters runs against Cumberland
Watch now: Jacksonville intercepts MacArthur in the end zone in the second quarter
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Watch now: Jacksonville kicks a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3 MacArthur leading in Q2
Watch now: Sangamon Valley and Cumberland highlights
Watch now: St. Teresa's Tre Spence with a TD catch
Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch
Watch now: St. Teresa's Tre Spence makes a catch against Warrensburg-Latham
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Markez Cunningham and Zaryis Jenkins Taylor connect for a 19-yard TD in the 3Q
Meridian at Tuscola
Meridian at Tuscola
Meridian at Tuscola
Meridian at Tuscola
Meridian at Tuscola
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Markez Cunningham scores an 11-yard TD in the 4Q
Watch now: Lanphier at Eisenhower highlights
Watch now: Jacksonville scores to take lead against MacArthur 16-13 in the third quarter
Watch now: MacArthur can't convert on 4th down with 2 minutes left in the game
Watch now: Jacksonville scores to go up 23-20 with 4 minutes left in the game
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Shaq Green, Markez Cunningham recap first win since 2017
Watch now: Eisenhower celebrates first win in over four years
Watch now: Eisenhower coach Moe Dampeer explains significance of Panthers’ win
Watch now:MacArthur lineman Ethan Badon talks about the Generals' loss to Jacksonville
Watch now: MacArthur football players thank the senior players for their contributions to the team
Watch now: Tuscola coach Andy Romine talks about his team's win against Meridian
Watch now: Tuscola's Peyton Armstrong breaks down the win
Watch now: Tuscola's Caden Baer on his team's win
Watch now: Meridian coach Micah Sheppard discusses his team's loss to Tuscola
