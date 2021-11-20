 Skip to main content
breaking

IHSA Football Playoff semifinals scores from around the state

  • 0

CLASS 1A

Lena-Winslow 28, Ridgeview-Lexington 12, 4th

Carrollton 20, Central A&M 14, 2nd

CLASS 2A

Tri-Valley (12-0) at Wilmington (12-0), Sat., Nov. 20, 5 p.m.

Nashville 37, St. Teresa 35, final

CLASS 3A

Byron (12-0) at Elmhurst IC (11-1), Sat., Nov. 20, 4 p.m.

Mount Carmel 21, Tolono Unity 14, 4th

CLASS 4A

Joliet Catholic 21, Richmond-Burton 18, 4th

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Rochester 42, final

CLASS 5A

Oak Park Fenwick 17, Sycamore 6, final

Kankakee 20, Morton 7, 2nd

CLASS 6A

Cary-Grove 40, Lake Forest 7, final

East St. Louis 54, Crete-Monee 13, final

CLASS 7A

Chicago Brother Rice (10-2) at Wheaton North (11-1), Sat., Nov. 20, 4 p.m.

Mt. Prospect (10-2) at Chicago St. Rita (10-2), Sat., Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

CLASS 8A

Lockport 35, Wilmette Loyola 21, final

Park Ridge Maine South 35, Chicago Marist 33, final

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

