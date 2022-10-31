IHSA playoffs Round 1 rewind: ALAH's Kaden Feagin has huge game as the Knights advance

But during Saturday's Class 2A Round 1 playoff game, Feagin turned heads in the passing game, accounting for six total touchdowns as the No. 10-seeded Knights beat No. 7 Vandalia on the road, 41-34.

"Kaden was great and he was strong as always. He made a couple runs happen when it didn't look like there was anything there. It was typical Kaden," ALAH head coach Ryan Jefferson said. "Where he really came up big for us was in the passing game. All year he was shown that he has the arm but has struggled at time with his touch.

"On Saturday, he had three really good balls that were just the perfect amount of touch right into the receivers hands. They were all long-distance plays where we definitely needed it."

Feagin finished with 226 yards rushing and three scores on the ground and 5-for-9 for 175 yards passing with three more scores through the air.

"Obviously Kaden was huge but some other guys stepped up and made some huge plays as well," Jefferson said. "(Receiver) Conor Nettles caught one across the middle and made a couple of guys miss and tiptoed down the sidelines. The game-winning score was to Landon Waldrop who was wide open but had some guys in pursuit. He was able to zigzag his way down and make them miss and got in the endzone."

ALAH led 27-18 at halftime but let the Vandals get some momentum back in the second half.

"I think in the second half we relaxed a little bit too much. I wanted them to relax a little bit because the whole first half they were amped up and we were excited," Jefferson said. "We got the ball back at the start of the second half and I was hoping we would just drive it down and go up by two scores and keep the momentum. But we fluttered out a little bit and we had to jumpstart ourselves back up."

Both teams entered the game 7-2. The teams' performances played out as Jefferson suspected.

"On paper, we matched up very well and I figured that it would come down to whoever had the last possession wins and it kind of turned out that way," he said. "We got the stop near the end but we had the last score. It was a back and forth, very fun football game in a very fun atmosphere. I felt whoever got out of that game had a good chance of having a fun playoff run."

Waldrop's final score came with about three minutes left and although Vandalia moved the ball on their final drive, the Knights defense held and forced a failed fourth-down attempt.

The team was greeted by fire trucks as they returned to Arthur, celebrating the team's first playoff win since 2013.

"I hope (Round 2) will be even more exciting than it was last week," Jefferson said. "Sometimes it was hard to get calls into our guys but you we can't complain too much when the crowd is behind you and rooting for you."

ALAH hosts No. 2 seed Johnston City on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Indians are 10-0 and beat Flora (5-5) 36-20 in Round 1 of the playoffs.

"They are a very good team but we feel like we are playing at a high level right now," Jefferson said. "They run a power run, double-wing offense and so they are going to be ground and pound and melt a lot of clock. We will have to try to limit their possessions because they are able to go on long drives and capitalize. Time of possession could be a big issue."

Other Round 1 games

Cumberland (8-2) fell behind early but found the gear that has the Pirates on an eight-game winning streak in a 34-8 win against Rushville-Industry in the Class 1A first round. Cumberland will travel to Greenfield-Northwestern (9-1) for a Saturday, 2 p.m, second-round game.