IHSA second round playoff pairings and schedule

CLASS 1A
#8 Gilman Iroquois West (8-2) at #1 Abingdon-Avon (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#5 Peru St. Bede (8-2) at #13 Ridgeview-Lexington (6-4), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#7 Fulton (8-2) at #2 Ottawa Marquette (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#6 Lena-Winslow (8-2) at #3 Forreston (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Camp Point Central (9-1) at #9 Central A&M (7-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.
#5 Arcola (8-2) at #13 Brown County (6-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#7 Greenfield-Northwestern (8-2) at #2 Carrollton (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#6 Sesser-Valier (8-2) at #3 Athens (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
CLASS 2A
#1 Wilmington (10-0) at #9 Sterling Newman (7-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.
#5 Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) at #13 Kankakee McNamara (6-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#7 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (7-3) at #2 Tri-Valley (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#6 Tremont (8-2) at #3 Farmington (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#8 Vandalia (8-2) at #1 St. Teresa (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#5 Johnston City (9-1) at #4 Breese Mater Dei (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#7 Maroa-Forsyth) (8-2) at #2 Pana (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#6 Nashville (9-1) at #3 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
#8 Lisle (7-3) at #1 Byron (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#5 Chicago Clark (9-1) at #4 Braidwood Reed-Custer (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#7 Prairie Central (8-2) at #2 Princeton (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#6 Elmhurst IC (9-1) at #3 Durand-Pecatonica (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3) at #1 Tolono Unity (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#5 Fairfield (9-1) at #4 Williamsville (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#7 Carlinville (8-2) at #2 Mount Carmel (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#6 Monticello (8-2) at #3 Benton (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
#8 West Chicago Wheaton Academy (8-2) at #1 Joliet Catholic (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
#5 Wheaton St. Francis (8-2) at #4 Genoa-Kingston (9-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.
#7 Stillman Valley (8-2) at #2 Richmond-Burton (10-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
#6 Chicago Phillips (8-2) at #3 Kewanee (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#1 Rochester (9-1) at #9 Paris (7-3), Saturday, 3 p.m.
#5 Carterville (8-2) at #4 Freeburg (8-2), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
#7 Murphysboro (7-3) at #2 Breese Central (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#3 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-1) at #11 Bethalto Civic Memorial (7-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
#1 Glen Ellyn Glenbard South (9-1) at #9 Sycamore (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#13 Chicago St. Patrick (6-4) vs. #5 Rochelle (8-2) at Triton College, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
#2 Oak Park Fenwick (8-2) at #10 Rockford Boylan (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.
#14 LaGrange Park Nazareth (6-4) at #11 Aurora Marmion (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#1 Kankakee (10-0) vs. #9 Chicago Morgan Park (7-3) at Gately Stadium, Saturday, 1 p.m.
#5 Marion (9-1) at #4 Mascoutah (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#7 Morton (8-2) at #2 Morris (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#6 Troy Triad (8-2) at #3 Mahomet-Seymour) (10-0), Saturday, 5 p.m.
Class 6A
#1 Cary-Grove (10-0) at #9 Grayslake Central (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Deerfield (9-1) at #12 Crystal Lake Central (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
#7 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (8-2) at #2 Wauconda (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
#6 Lake Forest (8-2) at #3 Machesney Park Harlem (9-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.
#1 Lemont (10-0) at #9 Springfield (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
#5 Oak Lawn Richards (8-2) at #4 East St. Louis (8-2), Saturday, 3 p.m.
#7 Crete-Monee (7-3) at #2 Chicago St. Ignatius (9-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
#6 Washington (8-2) at #14 Champaign Centennial (6-4), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 7A
#1 Batavia (10-0) at #17 Chicago Mount Carmel (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
#9 Chicago Brother Rice (8-2) at #25 Yorkville (6-4), Saturday, 4 p.m.
#13 Hoffman Estates (8-2) at #4 Wheaton North (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
#5 Moline (9-1) at #21 Villa Park Willowbrook (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
#15 Pekin (8-2) at #2 Rockton Hononegah (10-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#10 Chicago St. Rita (8-2) at #26 Geneva (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.
#3 Normal Community (10-0) at #19 Algonquin Jacobs (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
#11 Mt. Prospect Prospect (8-2) at #6 Buffalo Grove (9-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Class 8A
#1 Wilmette Loyola Academy (10-0) at #17 Naperville Central (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
#9 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (8-2) at #25 Minooka (6-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.
#13 Glen Ellyn Glenbard West (8-2) at #4 Lockport (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
#5 Gurnee Warren (9-1) at #21 Carol Stream Glenbard North (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.
#2 South Elgin (10-0) at #18 Chicago Marist (7-3), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
#10 Glenview Glenbrook South (8-2) at #7 Hinsdale Central (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
#3 Naperville Neuqua Valley (9-1) at #19 Palatine (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.
#11 Plainfield North (8-2) at #6 Park Ridge Maine South (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from first round high school football games
Flora at St. Teresa
Watch now: Denim Cook runs against Flora
Watch now: Pana football head coach Trevor Higgins talks about his team's victory over ALAH
Watch now: ALAH football head coach Ryan Jefferson talks about loss to Pana in first round of the playoffs
Watch now: Pana's Austin Henschen talks about win over ALAH
Watch now: Pana's Kyle Kuhn intercepts a pass in the third quarter
Watch now: Pana's Max Lynch connects with Kyle Kuhn for a 20-yard TD
Watch now: ALAH's Landon Waldrop returns an interception for a touchdown against Pana
Watch now: Pana's Max Lynch scores against ALAH to go up 7-0
Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond takes the field for their Round 1 playoff game against Pana
Watch now: Pana football takes the field for their playoff game against ALAH
Watch now: Tri-Valley defense stops Rockridge late in 4th quarter
Watch now: Tri-Valley QB Andrew Petrilli scores game-winning TD with 1:16 left vs. Rockridge
Watch now: Andrew Petrilli talks about Tri-Valley's stirring 47-42 win over Rockridge
Watch now: Peyton Locke's 2nd TD run gives Rockridge 14-0 lead over Tri-Valley
Watch now: Petrilli 3-yd TD run helps Tri-Valley cut Rockridge lead to 14-7
Watch now: Normal West senior Max Ziebarth talks about 14-7 loss to Washington
Watch now: Jason Drengwitz talks about NCHS playoff victory
Watch now: Normal West loosening up at rainy Washington for playoff game
Watch now: Normal West's Jayden Mangruem completes 16-yd pass to Max Ziebarth vs. Washington
Watch now: Normal Community makes 4th down stop
Watch now: Washington takes 7-0 lead over Normal West early 2nd Q
Watch now: Michael Coleman runs 3 yards for Normal Community TD
Watch now: Normal Community closes out 33-6 win
