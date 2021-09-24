 Skip to main content
breaking

Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 5

  • 0

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 34, Charleston 3, half

Effingham 27, Taylorville 7, 4th

Mount Zion 20, Lincoln 8, half

Big 12

Bloomington 27, Richwoods 0, 2nd

Peoria at Champaign Centennial

Champaign Central at Normal Community

Danville 16, Manual 0, 2nd

Peoria Notre Dame 12, Normal West 7, 1st

Central Illinois

Central A&M 14, Tuscola 13, half

Shelbyville 7, Warrensburg-Latham 7, half

Meridian 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit 

Central State 8

Glenwood 0, Normal University 0, 2nd

Springfield SHG 56, Eisenhower 0, half

MacArthur 40, Lanphier 0, 2nd

Jacksonville 27, Southeast 6, half

Rochester 43, Springfield 14, half

Heart of Illinois (crossover)

Heyworth at Tri-Valley

Ridgeview 21, El Paso-Gridley 7, 2nd

Eureka 14, GCMS 7, 3rd

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fisher

Fieldcrest at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Unity 21, Central Catholic 6, half

Prairie Central at IVC

Monticello 28, Pontiac 12, 3rd

PBL at Rantoul

SJO 34, Olympia 6, half

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 59, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, half

ALAH 26, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6, 3rd

Cumberland 40, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, 3rd

Tri-County 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Newton at Red Hill

Casey-Westfield 21, Robinson 0, 3rd

Mount Carmel at Lawrenceville

Olney 28, Marshall 6, 3rd

Sangamo

Athens 49, Riverton 24, 2nd

Auburn 13, Pleasant Plains 6, half

Williamsville 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7, half

New Berlin 29, PORTA 6, half 

North Mac 26, Pittsfield 0, half

South Central

Vandalia 27, Gillespie 26, half 

Litchfield at Greenville

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0, half

Staunton at Carlinville

Non-conference

Mattoon 8, Collinsville 8, 2nd

Durand-Pecatonica 6, St. Teresa 0, 2nd

Paris at Hillsboro

Other

Johnston City 12, Flora 0, 3rd

Manteno 28, Streator 0, half

Nokomis at Albion Edwards County

8-man

St. Thomas More at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Blue Ridge at LSA

Martinsville at South Fork

Saturday

Tremont at Madison, 1 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

