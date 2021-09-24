Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 5

Apollo
Mahomet-Seymour 34, Charleston 3, half
Effingham 27, Taylorville 7, 4th
Mount Zion 20, Lincoln 8, half
Big 12
Bloomington 27, Richwoods 0, 2nd
Peoria at Champaign Centennial
Champaign Central at Normal Community
Danville 16, Manual 0, 2nd
Peoria Notre Dame 12, Normal West 7, 1st
Central Illinois
Central A&M 14, Tuscola 13, half
Shelbyville 7, Warrensburg-Latham 7, half
Meridian 1, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Glenwood 0, Normal University 0, 2nd
Springfield SHG 56, Eisenhower 0, half
MacArthur 40, Lanphier 0, 2nd
Jacksonville 27, Southeast 6, half
Rochester 43, Springfield 14, half
Heart of Illinois (crossover)
Heyworth at Tri-Valley
Ridgeview 21, El Paso-Gridley 7, 2nd
Eureka 14, GCMS 7, 3rd
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fisher
Fieldcrest at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Unity 21, Central Catholic 6, half
Prairie Central at IVC
Monticello 28, Pontiac 12, 3rd
PBL at Rantoul
SJO 34, Olympia 6, half
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 59, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, half
ALAH 26, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6, 3rd
Cumberland 40, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, 3rd
Tri-County 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Newton at Red Hill
Casey-Westfield 21, Robinson 0, 3rd
Mount Carmel at Lawrenceville
Olney 28, Marshall 6, 3rd
Sangamo
Athens 49, Riverton 24, 2nd
Auburn 13, Pleasant Plains 6, half
Williamsville 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7, half
New Berlin 29, PORTA 6, half
North Mac 26, Pittsfield 0, half
South Central
Vandalia 27, Gillespie 26, half
Litchfield at Greenville
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0, half
Staunton at Carlinville
Non-conference
Mattoon 8, Collinsville 8, 2nd
Durand-Pecatonica 6, St. Teresa 0, 2nd
Paris at Hillsboro
Other
Johnston City 12, Flora 0, 3rd
Manteno 28, Streator 0, half
Nokomis at Albion Edwards County
8-man
St. Thomas More at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Blue Ridge at LSA
Martinsville at South Fork
Saturday
Tremont at Madison, 1 p.m.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 4 high school football games
Watch now: Controversial TD lifts Monticello past Central Catholic
Watch now: Central Catholic's Jake Slaughter talks about close loss at Monticello
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ian Whitaker reflects on tough loss to Monticello
Watch now: Collin Hayes lofts first quater TD pass to Bo Moews for Central Catholic
Normal West reacts to scoring the game-winning TD
Watch now: Normal West celebrates miracle win
Watch now:Griffin put Bloomington ahead with late TD
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Watch now: Normal West coach Fincham talks about victory
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Watch now: Normal West stops Bloomington on 4th down
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Watch now: Lindsey passes to Webb for Normal West touchdown
Central Catholic vs. Monticello
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Watch now: Visiting Bloomington makes its entrance
Watch now: Pregame coin toss at Normal West
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Monticello vs. Central Catholic
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Normal West vs. Bloomington
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 4 high school football games
Watch now: Controversial TD lifts Monticello past Central Catholic
Watch now: St Teresa head coach talks about team after win against Meridian
Watch now: Highlights from St Teresa Meridian
Watch now: Taylorville head coach Jeb Odam talks about his team's loss to Mount Zion 55-14
Watch now: Mount Zion's Christian Keyhea talks about his 4 TD performance and QB Tyson Evans first varsity start
Watch now: Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton talks about his team's win over Taylorville
Watch now: Mount Zion's Christian Keyhea scores his fourth TD of the night on a 34-yard pass from Tyson Evans
Watch now: Mount Zion's Tyson Evans scores on the quarterback sneak against Taylorville
Watch now:Mount Zion's Chiren Petty grabs the interception and returns it 69 yards against Taylorville
Watch now: Taylorville's Kamren Heimsness connects on a 30-yard TD pass to Joe Lyons against Mount Zion
Watch now: Taylorville's Kamren Heimsness throws a 25-yard TD pass to Joe Lyons against Mount Zion.
Watch now: Mount Zion's Matthias Adams scores against Taylorville
Central Catholic vs. Monticello
Mount Zion vs. Taylorville
Monticello vs. Central Catholic
Watch now: Mount Zion's Tyson Evans throws a touchdown to Brayden Trimble to out the Braves up 21-0
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
Mount Zion vs. Taylorville
Mount Zion vs. Taylorville
Mount Zion vs. Taylorville
Mount Zion vs. Taylorville
Mount Zion vs. Taylorville
Mount Zion vs. Taylorville
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
St. Teresa vs. Meridian
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR