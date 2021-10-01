Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 6

Apollo
Charleston 34, Taylorville 28, final
Effingham 28, Mount Zion 27, final
Lincoln 35, Mattoon 34, final
Big 12
Centennial 40, Bloomington 20, final
Central 22, Manual 14, 4th
Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16, final
Normal Community 42, Peoria 32, 4th
Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Meridian 35, Shelbyville 28, 4th
Central A&M 29, Warrensburg-Latham 6, final
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Southeast 14, final
MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0, final
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 10, final
Springfield 40, Normal University 0, final
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 54, Fieldcrest 6, final
El Paso-Gridley 14, Eureka 9, final
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Tremont 0, final
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview/Lexington 20, GCMS 0, final
Fisher at Heyworth
Illini Prairie
St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Central Catholic 0, 4th
Olympia at IVC
Prairie Central 14, PBL 8, final
Monticello 28, Rantoul 0, final
Tolono Unity 48, Pontiac 6, final
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 51, ALAH 14, final
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana
Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland 56, Tri-County 8, final
Little Illini
Paris 28, Marshall 6, 3rd
Robinson 14, Newton 0, final
Sangamo
Athens 62, Auburn 17, final
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 7, final
Pittsfield 29, New Berlin 0, final
Riverton 33, PORTA 24, 3rd
Williamsville 52, North Mac 28, final
South Central
Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern
Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 25, 4th
Pana 55, Litchfield 8, final
Vandalia 34, Staunton 20, final
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour 41, Quincy Notre Dame 0, 4th
Harvey Thornton at Richwoods
St. Teresa 49, Madison 0, final
Ottawa Marquette 21, LeRoy 6, final
Oblong at Red Hill
Montgomery City, Missouri 42, Greenville 28, 4th
Seneca 50, Clinton 10, final
Other
Nokomis 53, Alton Marquette 14, final
Peotone 21, Streator 21, 4th
Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20
Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6, 4th
8-man
LSA 56, Bushnell-Prairie City 28, final
Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Saturday
Rochester at Lanphier, 1 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, 1 p.m.
Pawnee at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
Olney at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, 2 p.m.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 5 high school football games
Senior Javon Smith talks about Normal Community's 48-0 homecoming victory
Watch now: Central Catholic coach Braucht reviews loss to Tolono
Watch now: Central Catholic defense makes 4th down stop
Watch now: Hayes to Hoeferle for Central Catholic touchdown
Watch now: Central Catholic’s Hayes rushes for 4
Watch now: Washington 26-yd TD pass from Mackey puts NCHS ahead, 35-0
Watch now: Javon Smith 4-yd TD run to give NCHS a 21-0 lead
Watch now: Sophomore Tommy Davis TD run gives NCHS a 14-0 lead over Champaign
Watch now: Tolono returns interception for TD
Watch now: Central Catholic pre game route running
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Normal Community vs. Central
Central Catholic vs. Unity
Central Catholic vs. Unity
Central Catholic vs. Unity
Central Catholic vs. Unity
_DSC7631.jpg
_DSC7719.jpg
_DSC7748.jpg
_DSC7773.jpg
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR