breaking

Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 6

Apollo

Charleston 34, Taylorville 28, final

Effingham 28, Mount Zion 27, final

Lincoln 35, Mattoon 34, final

Big 12

Centennial 40, Bloomington 20, final

Central 22, Manual 14, 4th

Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16, final

Normal Community 42, Peoria 32, 4th

Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Meridian 35, Shelbyville 28, 4th

Central A&M 29, Warrensburg-Latham 6, final

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield Southeast 14, final

MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0, final

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 10, final

Springfield 40, Normal University 0, final

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley 54, Fieldcrest 6, final

El Paso-Gridley 14, Eureka 9, final

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, Tremont 0, final

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview/Lexington 20, GCMS 0, final

Fisher at Heyworth

Illini Prairie

St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Central Catholic 0, 4th 

Olympia at IVC

Prairie Central 14, PBL 8, final

Monticello 28, Rantoul 0, final

Tolono Unity 48, Pontiac 6, final

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 51, ALAH 14, final

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana

Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Cumberland 56, Tri-County 8, final

Little Illini

Paris 28, Marshall 6, 3rd

Robinson 14, Newton 0, final

Sangamo

Athens 62, Auburn 17, final

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 7, final

Pittsfield 29, New Berlin 0, final

Riverton 33, PORTA 24, 3rd

Williamsville 52, North Mac 28, final

South Central

Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern

Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 25, 4th

Pana 55, Litchfield 8, final

Vandalia 34, Staunton 20, final

Non-conference

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Quincy Notre Dame 0, 4th

Harvey Thornton at Richwoods

St. Teresa 49, Madison 0, final

Ottawa Marquette 21, LeRoy 6, final

Oblong at Red Hill

Montgomery City, Missouri 42, Greenville 28, 4th

Seneca 50, Clinton 10, final

Other

Nokomis 53, Alton Marquette 14, final

Peotone 21, Streator 21, 4th

Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20

Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6, 4th

8-man

LSA 56, Bushnell-Prairie City 28, final

Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Saturday

Rochester at Lanphier, 1 p.m.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, 1 p.m.

Pawnee at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Olney at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, 2 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

