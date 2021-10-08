 Skip to main content
Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 7

Apollo

Mattoon 26, Charleston 21, 4th

Effingham 21, Lincoln 15, 3rd

Big 12

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial

Champaign Central at Peoria

Normal West 28 Danville 0, 4th

Central Illinois

Warrensburg-Latham 24, Clinton 14, 4th

Central A&M 43, Meridian 0, 3rd

Central State 8

Rochester 35, Chatham Glenwood 13, 3rd

Normal University 41, Eisenhower 0, 4th

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 34, MacArthur 13, 4th

Springfield 25, Jacksonville 13, 4th

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast

Heart of Illinois (Crossover)

Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 4th

El Paso-Gridley 35, Heyworth 14, 4th

Ridgeview-Lexington 28, Eureka 28, 3rd

LeRoy 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 4th

Tremont 24, Fisher 8, half

Illini Prairie

Chillicothe IVC 14, Central Catholic 13, 3rd

Prairie Central 21, Olympia 0, 3rd

Monticello 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, 4th

St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Pontiac 7, half

Tolono Unity at Rantoul

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 28, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26, 4th

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, half 

Villa Grove-Heritage 48, Tri-County 6, 3rd

Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Marshall

Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9, 4th

Mount Carmel 43, Newton 0, 3rd

Paris 30, Olney 6, 4th

Sangamo

Athens 36, Pittsfield 6, 3rd

North Mac 16, Auburn 0, 1st

Maroa-Forsyth 47, PORTA 0, final

New Berlin 13, Riverton 12, 4th

Williamsville 54, Pleasant Plains 0, 3rd 

South Central

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0, 4th

Pana 48, Greenville 21, 4th

Staunton at Hillsboro

Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia

Non-conference

St. Teresa 47, Chester 14, 4th

Mahomet-Seymour 48, Peoria Richwoods 14, 3rd

Mount Zion 24, Collinsville 21, 4th

Normal Community 45, Granite City 0, 3rd

Oblong at Casey-Westfield

Nokomis 28, Gillespie 12, 4th

Other

Braidwood Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7, 4th

Metamora 22, Pekin 14, half 

Watseka at Dwight

8-man

Kirkland Hiawatha at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Milford at Blue Ridge

Martinsville at Biggsville West Central

Saturday's games

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Fieldcrest, 2 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, 1 p.m.

LSA at Galva, noon

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

